Kia Reveals Upcoming EV5 Battery-Electric Midsize SUV

Kia has taken the wraps off an all-new midsize SUV package, this time with a battery-electric powertrain, with the unveiling of the EV5 which is set to hit the Chinese market before 2023 wraps up.

It doesn’t take 20/20 vision to see that the EV5 is a direct descendant of the flagship EV9 that is set to hit dealership floors in October, with Kia saying it has been designed “to meet the needs of millennial families.”

The front end is a near carbon copy of the EV9’s ‘tiger face’ design, with the vertical Matrix LED headlights paired with a set of ‘star map’ LED daytime running lamps and a horizontal LED light bar spanning its way across the bonnet.

In terms of proportions, Kia says that the EV5 stacks up almost identically to the current Sportage, which means dimensions sitting around 4600mm in length and a wheelbase spanning 2755mm.

Where the EV5 is likely to command a strong practicality lead, though, is thanks to its absence of a conventional engine and transmission tunnel, which will translate to a flat floor design and added storage options.

Inside, the interior is directly inspired by the EV9’s sleek and spacious layout, with a pair of 12.3-inch displays blended seamlessly together atop the dash for the driver display and infotainment system.

The front of the cabin features a unique bench seat, rather than your typical centre console arrangement, though there’s still a small console housing a wireless charging pad and cup holders, with another layer underneath for added storage.

From what we can see in the rear, the EV5 features a rear bench that folds completely flat, with the added bonus of a trio of underfloor storage options.

Kia says that the EV5 will be fitted with a new ambient lighting system that offers ten curated designs and 64 colours in total, which synchronises with the driving mode, and even alerts the driver when travelling over the speed limit.

So far, Kia says that the EV5 is destined for production and initial sales in China by the end of 2023, and is yet to confirm when we’ll see it hit Australian roads, though a mid-2024 arrival seems likely in our minds.

More details of a global launch for the EV5 will be offered up at Kia’s EV day in October.