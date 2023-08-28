MINI Partners up with Fellten Australia to Create Fully-Electric 1995 Mini Rover

MINI’s local arm has tapped Fellten Australia on the shoulder to help convert a classic 1995 Mini Cooper into a road-legal, battery-electric cracker of a hatch.

It’s the first time MINI has collaborated with Fellten to convert one of its classics into a modern day battery-powered hatch, with the companies looking to retain all of its heritage charm throughout the conversion which wrapped up earlier this month.

If you’re wondering just who Fellten Australia is, it’s the result of a merger late last year between Melbourne’s Jaunt Motors and Zero EV, with the two combining their electric vehicle conversion and hardware specialties.

Jaunt motors continues to operate under that name as a remanufacturing and conversion company.

The 1995 Mini Rover comes powered by a 72kW Zonic Motor paired with a single-speed gearbox offering a 0-100km/h sprint in around 8 seconds.

Juice for the e-motor comes supplied by a compact 19kWh battery pack offering a claimed 175km of range on the WLTP cycle.

The EV Mini conversion also receives a regenerative braking system with two driving modes for the city and higher-speed driving atop its Type 2 charging port.

“We’re excited to be working with MINI Australia on converting this classic convertible which takes something we all know and love and transforming it into a catalyst for conversations surrounding sustainable mobility,” says Fellten’s Chief Product Officer, Dave Budge.

The company says that any MINI owners here in Australia can get in contact about their very own conversion.

“Our iconic heritage is intrinsic to the character of the MINI brand and this will continue to inspirate and influence our direction even as we transition to offer a fully electric line-up by the beginning of 2030,” says MINI’s Aussie GM, Matt Schmidt.

“We are proud to work with Fellten on a project that seamlessly preserves the beloved elements of our past while pointing towards our exciting, all-electric future,” he concluded.