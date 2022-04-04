Honda Australia confirms HR-V lineup, priced from $36,700

Honda has lifted the lid on prices and equipment lists for its third-generation HR-V lineup for Australia, which, for the first time ever, will include a new e:HEV hybrid powertrain to take on the likes of the Toyota C-HR Hybrid.

Kicking off from $36,700, Honda’s entry-level Vi X is $5000 more expensive than the previous entry-level HR-V, however, there is more equipment as standard in the base model, with keyless entry, LED headlights and front and rear parking sensors bundled in.

Other standard equipment includes a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, climate control, electric parking brake, privacy glass and a 9.0-inch infotainment system with digital radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a four-speaker sound system.

The HR-V Vi X is powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine producing a modest 89kW of power and 145Nm of torque, with that thrown to the front wheels via a CVT automatic, returning an official average consumption of 5.8L/100km.

Those looking for a little bit of hybrid action can help themselves to the HR-V e:HEV L which is priced at $45,000. The e:HEV L receives a dual-motor hybrid drive kicking up 96kW of power and 253Nm of torque, with power put to the ground via an e-CVT auto, offering fuel economy figures of 4.3L/100km on the combined cycle.

Opting for the HR-V e:HEV adds a set of adaptive LED headlights, heated front leather seats and steering wheel, a hands-free boot lift, wheel-mounted paddles and an upgraded six-speaker sound system.

Both variants receive a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty with eight-years of protection for the battery, as well as a full suite of safety gear. Highlights include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, forward collision warning with collision mitigation braking, lane-keep assistance, adaptive cruise control and road departure mitigation system as standard.

Honda says that the MY22 HR-V will be made available in a choice of five colours, including platinum white, premium opal, crystal black, meteoroid grey and premium crystal red. The new lineup is available to order now, with an official launch set for April 19. See below for the starting prices (drive-away):

2022 Honda HR-V Vi X 1.5L FWD: $36,700

2022 Honda HR-V e-HEV L FWD: $45,000