Kia EV9 specs confirmed: up to 541km range, 0-100 in 5.3 seconds

Kia has released some more details and specs of its upcoming EV9 flagship battery electric SUV, confirming a 541km range figure on the WLTP test cycle.

In terms of size, the EV9 measures in at 5010mm long, 1980m wide, and stands 1755mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 3100mm, which makes it considerably (200mm) longer than Kia’s largest SUV here in Australia, the Sorento.

Power comes supplied by a rear-mounted electric motor in the entry-level EV9 Long Range RWD, which produces 150kW/350Nm and offers a leisurely sprint from 0-100km/h in 9.4 seconds. That drops to 8.2 seconds for the standard RWD variant that picks up 160kW/350Nm outputs.

Kia’s AWD EV9 variants receive a dual motor setup that produces a 283kW of power and 600Nm of torque, which drops the 0-100km/h sprint to 6.0 seconds, while Kia’s optional boost feature increases torque to 700Nm and results in a 5.3 second 0-100km/h sprint.

A performance GT variant is set for 2025, although specs are yet to be finalised. We can probably turn to the EV6 GT and its 430kW system for some clues on what to expect.

Power comes supplied by a 76.1kWh lithium-ion battery pack for the RWD standard model, with the RWD long range and AWD variants picking up a more substantial 99.8kWh battery pack.

Kia says its RWD long range EV9 riding on 19-inch alloys has a range figure of 541km on the WLTP test cycle, but hasn’t confirmed range figures for the rest of its variants.

The pack can be fast charged up to 800V, which adds an impressive 239km of driving range in just 15 minutes, with Kia packaging the EV9 with a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system that offers up to 3.68kWh when you’re out and about.

The EV9 will be offered with a choice of 19-, 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels, depending on the variant, with the front fascia incorporating a digital pattern lighting grille, LED vertical head lamps and a set of LED daytime running lamps that give it a futuristic presence on the road.

Kia says its range-topping GT-Line model will pick up a bespoke set of front and rear bumpers, wheels and a set of roof rails, and a GT-Line specific digital pattern lighting grille.

The EV9 will be offered in both six- and seven-seat configurations and a choice of four seating options in the rear of the cabin, including bench seats and captain’s chairs, and a set of ‘relaxation’ seats that recline while charging the vehicle. The interior can be optioned in one of six different colours.

Kia is also keen to point out that its EV9 offers “conditional” level 3 autonomous driving thanks to its 15 onboard sensors, two lidar sensors and a heap of clever software. The company calls it the Kia Highway Driving Pilot, or HDP for short, and says that an upcoming GT-Line variant will come fitted with the HDP system in applicable markets.

Kia says the EV9 will make its official debut at the Seoul Mobility Show later this month, with the company aiming to deliver its first units in selected markets in the second half of the year and an Australian launch set for 2024. Kia’s president and CEO, Ho Sung Song, said:

“The Kia EV9 transcends all aspects of traditional SUV thinking and represents the pinnacle of Kia’s design and engineering capabilities. Created to meet the needs of all family members, the EV9 also spearheads Kia’s rapid transition to a sustainable mobility solutions provider.”