Ford Australia confirms Mustang Mach-E, arrives later in 2023

Ford has announced its Mustang Mach-E fully electric SUV will be making its way to Australia later this year as an official right-hand drive model.

The Mustang Mach-E is Ford’s first dedicated fully electric passenger vehicle and is one of five electrified vehicles it plans to launch here in Australia by the end of 2024. The local range will include the flagship GT variant, as well as Select and Premium variants to help accommodate a range of budgets.

The entry-level Mustang Mach-E Select receives a single electric motor throwing 198kW and 430Nm to the rear wheels, offering a claimed range of 470km from its 71kWh battery pack.

Stepping up higher in the range to the Premium adds a more potent e-motor producing 216kW and 430Nm, with a claimed 600km of range from its beefed-up 91kWh battery pack.

Finally, Ford’s range-topping Mach-E GT receives a dual-motor setup producing a monstrous 358kW and 860Nm, with power sent to all four wheels resulting in a 0-100km/h time of 3.7 seconds and a range figure standing at 490km.

The Mach-E GT comes fitted with Ford’s MagneRide suspension hardware and a set of performance brakes, and some track-designed drive modes. It also features a number of sporty finishes and trimmings.

Inside, every member of the Mach-E family receives a 15.5-inch infotainment system powered by Ford’s SYNC4 operating system, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging and a 10-speaker Bose sound system as standard.

Prices and specification details are yet to be confirmed by Ford, with the company saying these details will come to the surface closer to its official launch later this year.

For reference, the Mach-E range is priced on Ford USA’s website at US$57,995 (about AU$86,778) for the California Route 1 variant, while the GT is priced at US$63,995 (about AU$95,756) before federal tax credits are applied. Ford Australia’s president and CEO, Andrew Birkic, said:

“It’s an exciting time for electric vehicles in Australia, and Mach-E gives us the chance to do what Mustang has done best for decades – put a smile on customer’s faces. There’s something special about the Mach-E that you can only really understand once you get behind the wheel.”