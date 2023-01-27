430kW Kia EV6 GT now on sale in Australia from $99,590

The high-powered flagship for the Kia EV6 range, the GT, is just weeks away from hitting showrooms here in Australia, with prices confirmed to start from $99,590, as suspected.

The EV6 GT offers a significant power and torque increase over the standard EV6 range, and gains a heap of performance hardware to match. The front motor produces 160kW while the new rear motor produces 270kW, bringing the combined power output to a massive 430kW and 740Nm of torque, which translates to a 0-100km/h time of 3.5 seconds. Yep, that’s a Kia crossover giving fully-fledged supercars a run for their money.

Power is fed to the motors by a 77.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers range figures of 424km on the WLTP cycle. Underneath, the EV6 GT has received a new electronic limited-slip differential for the rear axle, and a set of electronically-controlled dampers for the upgraded suspension package.

Unique 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres hide 380mm front and 360mm rear discs – up from 325mm in the Air and GT-Line – with four-piston calipers finished in Neon Green all-round. The tyres measure 255/40 on the front and rear. The updated brakes also offer more energy recuperation for the battery pack, which peaks at 300kW with the active braking system engaged.

Over and above the EV6 Air and GT-Line, the EV6 GT gains a set of IFS LED headlights with sequential indicators, with a bespoke exterior styling package, faux leather and suede upholstery for the heated bucket seats and a GT Mode button slapped onto the steering wheel.

Kia says its performance flagship EV6 will be arriving in dealerships in the next few weeks, with prices starting at $99,590 (excluding on-road costs). Paint colour options include Aurora Black Pearl, Moonscape (premium paint/matte paint), Runway Red (standard), Snow White Pearl, and Yacht Blue. Key features can be found below:

Exterior Highlights:

77.4kWh Battery

LED Tail Lights

Acoustic Film Windscreen

Laminated (Acoustic) Front Door Glass

Solar Glass (Windshield + Front Door Glass)

Privacy Glass (Rear Doors and Tailgate)

Aero Wipers

Auto Folding Flush Door Handles

Power Folding Mirrors

V2L Exterior

Wide Sunroof

GT Body Design with Neon Green Brake Callipers

Electronic Controlled Suspension (ECS)

E-Limited Slip Differential

21in Alloy Wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S Tyres

IFS LED Head Lights

Sequential Indicators

Interior Highlights:

Dial Type Shifter (E-SBW)

Paddle Shifter (Regen Control)

Remote Folding 2nd Row Seat Release

LED Interior Lighting

V2L (Interior)

Frunk LED Light

Power Windows Auto (Front)

Artificial Leather Steering Wheel

Stainless Steel Luggage Sill

64 Colour Ambient Mood Light

Active Sound Design

GT Mode Button on Steering Wheel

Artificial Leather & Suede Bucket Seats

Convenience and Technology Highlights:

Augmented Reality Head Up Display

Dual Curved Display (12.3in + 12.3in)

Inbuilt Navigation

14 Speaker Meridian Sound System

Wireless Phone Charger

USB Chargers in Rear Console

12V Outlet in Boot

Smart Key & Push Button Start

Dual Zone Climate Control

Rain Sensor

Electrochromic Mirror

Heated Steering Wheel

Remote Smart Park Assist

Smart Power Tailgate

Heated Seats (Front + Rear)

Safety Highlights:

AEB with Junction Turning

Blind Spot Detection & RCTA

LKA with Lane Following Assist

Multi Collision Braking

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)

TPMS – Tyre Pressure Monitoring

Front & Rear Parking Sensors

Electronic Park Brake

Tyre Mobility Kit

Smart Cruise Control with S&G

Blind Spot View Monitor

Power Child Lock

3D Surround View Camera