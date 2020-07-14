Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept unveiled with V8 power

It was previewed yesterday but now here it is. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept. It features the company’s monster 6.4-litre V8, as well as a number of commonly-customised parts and enhancements to improve the already-awesome off-road performance of the Rubicon.

Firstly, yes, it is just a concept unfortunately. But the boss of Jeep brand in North America says the concept is being pitched to gauge the public’s reaction. Although stopping short of confirming production, if enough fans get behind it, it seems like Jeep will build it. Jim Morrison, head of Jeep for FCA North America, said:

“Jeep Wrangler enthusiasts have been asking us for a Wrangler V-8, and our new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept proves that we have the ability to make that happen. We are anxious to gauge their reaction to this new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept, a vehicle that delivers an incredible and unmatched level of fun-to-drive performance and capability, on- and off-road.”

Under the muscular bonnet is a 6.4-litre HEMI V8 that produces 450hp (336kW) and 610Nm. This is matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission that’s been beefed up from the standard unit, with power sent off to an all-wheel drive system via Dana 44 axles and Tru-Lok electric lockers. Not that it is that important for a vehicle like this, Jeep says 0-60mph (97km/h) comes up in under 5.0 seconds.

It doesn’t stop there. The Rubicon 392 Concept also features special 17-inch bead-lock wheels that firmly grip the tyres on the rim, with 37-inch mud terrain tyres ensuring plenty of traction in sticky conditions. Jeep’s own Performance Parts 2.0-inch lift kit from Mopar is also installed, along with rock rails, steel bumper bars, a steel belly pan, and a Warn winch is added to the front.

Some enhancements are also made for the interior, with Red Rock leather seats featuring gold stitching, and there’s a performance steering wheel for the driver.