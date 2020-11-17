Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 V8 confirmed for production (video)

Jeep has confirmed the awesome Wrangler Rubicon 392 edition will go into production next year. Yep, a factory-built Wrangler with a big V8 under the bonnet. Imagine how much fun it will be in sticky conditions.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 debuted in July as a concept vehicle, but even then Jeep hinted its intentions for a showroom version. Now, the company has officially confirmed it is happening and it will debut on November 17 (overseas time, Wednesday in Australia). A teaser video has been released confirming the news.

According to various Australian media reports the off-road muscle car (can we call it that?) will not be manufactured in right-hand drive. That means, unfortunately, it won’t be heading to the Australian market. Not any time soon, anyway. Unless Jeep decides to build right-hand drive versions further down the track, we’ll have to make do with the existing 209kW Rubicon V6.

The Wrangler 392 is set to come with a 6.4-litre naturally aspirated HEMI V8, which, in concept form, produces 336kW and 610Nm. All of that is sent through an eight-speed auto and into a four-wheel drive system, complete with Dana 44 axles and Tru-Lok differential lockers. Not only will this powertrain combination provide unstoppable performance off road, Jeep has also claimed a 0-100km/h time of less than 5.0 seconds.

Other highlights include 37-inch mud terrain tyres, a 2.0-inch lift kit from Jeep’s Performance Parts accessories via Mopar, steel bumper bars for bush bashing, rock sliders, and steel protection plates underneath. These were all showcased on the concept and are expected to carry over to the production version. Although, Jeep will probably leave a few options open for customers to pick and choose.

We suspect Jeep is looking to bolster its key off-road product to help fend off the upcoming arrival of the all-new Ford Bronco, which itself is promising to be quite a capable monster. However, the Jeep will now have one up on the Ford thanks to V8 power.

Stay tuned for the full reveal, taking place at around 4am (AEDT) – you can bookmark the live YouTube video link below to keep an eye on it.