Hennessey announces 2.9L H650 supercharger kit for GM 6.2 V8, up to 650hp

Everyone’s favourite Texan tuning house, Hennessey, has released a new supercharger kit for SUVs that use the GM 6.2-litre V8 powertrain, unlocking a 55 per cent power increase.

The kit, known as the H650 package, is priced at US$27,950 – just under AU$40,000 – brings power figures for GM’s vehicles like the Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, and the GMC Yukon up from 313kW in stock form to a monstrous 484kW/892Nm (650hp).

To make the power upgrades possible, Hennessey instals a 2.9-litre supercharger, a high-flow intake and intercooler, upgraded pushrods, a new ventilation system for the crankcase and revised engine mapping software.

The end result is eight-tenths being shaved off the Escalade’s 0-60mph (0-97km/h) time, which stands at 5.3 seconds with the H650 kit, and a quarter-mile run of 13.5 seconds – one second faster than the stock Escalade.

The kit also includes a stainless-steel cat-back exhaust system that offers a mean soundtrack, while 22-inch forged wheels and upgraded six-piston Brembo brakes can be fitted as optional extras. John Hennessey, founder and CEO, said:

“Our team is very excited about this supercharging development for GM’s 6.2-litre V8, as it offers a huge audience of GM SUV owners the ability to bump power by an impressive 230 horsepower – that’s a 55 percent increase in power. Additionally, the improved torque increases drivability at all speeds and enhances towing. The H650 upgrade literally transforms sedate family SUVs into performance vehicles.”

See the table below for all the performance specs: