Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition revealed, confirmed for Australia

Hot hatch fans will be excited to hear Hyundai Australia has secured 180 units of the just-revealed i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition, out of a global production cap of just 800 units.

Yep, the name is clunky and seems like it’s mocking itself, but either way, we all love a good special edition. This is based on the cracking i30 N, which is then sprinkled with various unique features and trimmings. Including Drive-N badges on the front guards.

For the exterior is a set of 19-inch forged alloy wheels in a bespoke dark bronze matte finish, while the body displays unique black badges and decals, with GPS coordinates for the Nurburgring. The Nurburgring is the home of Hyundai Europe’s test centre. Only two body colours are being offered: Phantom Black Pearl and Serenity White Pearl.

Inside you’ll find a special build number plaque, and the standard leather trim of the i30 N Premium is replaced with Alcantara and red stitching. More red highlights are applied, including for the seat belts, the steering wheel buttons, and sections of the N Light sports seats.

No mechanical changes are made for the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition, but that’s okay as the latest 2.0-litre turbo already cranks out 206kW and 392Nm. Usually, buyers can opt for either a six-speed manual or the company’s new eight-speed dual-clutch auto. However, the choice isn’t so easy with the special edition.

Hyundai Australia says of the 180 units allocated for the local market, 70 per cent of these (126) will be made with the DCT auto and 54 examples with the manual transmission. In other words, you’ll have to get in quick to make your preference.

Prices haven’t been mentioned but the local arm urges interested punters to get in contact with their local dealer to register interest. Hyundai does say the special version is based on the i30 N Premium variant, coming in at a “small additional cost”. For reference the current manual i30 N Premium starts from $48,000, and the DCT Premium kicks off from $52,500 (excluding on-roads).