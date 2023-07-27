Nissan’s Electric Vehicles Hit 1m Sale Milestone

Nissan is celebrating a major milestone today after the company produced and delivered its one-millionth battery-electric vehicle.

Thirteen years after the pioneering little Nissan LEAF hit the road, Nissan’s battery-electric hatch has helped Nissan clock up 650,000 EV sales around the globe, where it is sold in over 50 markets.

According to Nissan, sales of the recently-launched Ariya and, more notably, the Japan-only Sakura has helped to increase its EV market share, the latter of which has received 50,000 pre-orders in its home market.

The Nissan Sakura is an affordable compact EV that should go down well in Japan’s densely-populated metropolitan areas thanks to its tiny little footprint.

It comes powered by an electric motor pushing out 47kW/195Nm which offers a top speed of 130km/h, with WLTC-tested range figures of 180km from its 20kWh battery pack.

Considering there’s a large gap between the LEAF’s 650,000 deliveries and Nissan’s 1-million sales milestone claim, we’re assuming that the company is lumping in sales of its hybrid vehicles as ‘electric vehicles’.

To put the numbers in some context, Tesla expects to deliver 880,000 vehicles in the first half of this year, with its target for 2023 in total standing at 1.8 million deliveries as its Berlin and Shanghai Gigafactories pick up the pace.

Moving forward, Nissan says that it plans on launching no less than 19 EVs by 2030, and hopes to get its first electric vehicles powered by an all-solid-state battery by 2028; a development that would offer immense benefits for energy efficiency and range figures of its EVs.