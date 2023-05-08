Honda Civic Type R wait times reduced, 500 more units coming

Honda Australia has managed to secure an additional 500 units of the hotly-anticipated new Civic Type R for local buyers, and reduce the overall wait times for current orders.

Yep, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R, based on the latest-gen Civic, could be in your garage sooner thanks to strings pulled by the local arm. Honda Australia says wait times have been reduced by up to nine months, with current orders now set to arrive in February, 2024. The company says it has started to contact buyers to provide updates on their delivery schedules.

Perhaps even better news, an extra 500 examples will be available for purchase in Australia. These will be made available this year, Honda says, as it “continuously” monitors the situation and looks for opportunities to meet demand. Carolyn McMahon, Honda Australia’s director, said:

“I am pleased that we have been able to allocate additional stock of the all-new Civic Type R for the Australian market, and that our loyal customers will benefit from the arrival of their vehicle within a reasonable timeframe.”

Honda says for future product launches it will “always endeavour to ensure that sufficient stock levels are acquired for our customer demands” but warns worldwide issues may continue to impact the supply chain.

The Honda Civic Type R is turning out to be a cracking hot hatch, with various experts from around the global praising its handling and overall dynamics. It is the most powerful Type R ever, producing 235kW from its 2.0-litre turbo.

If you need further validation, how does holding the Nurburgring lap record sound? It recently set a new record for a front-wheel drive production car, lapping the challenging circuit in 7:44.881. Prices start from $72,600, making it one of the most expensive hot hatches on the market if you exclude traditional premium models.