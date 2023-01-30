Honda Australia: Civic Type R wait times into 2024, e:HEV models 9 months

Honda Australia has sent out an update regarding potential delivery wait times, with hybrid models being the hardest hit as well as the incoming Civic Type R performance model.

The local arm says non-hybrid versions of the Civic and HR-V are seeing “good stock” levels and “shorter wait times” than the e:HEV hybrid models, with the CR-V (no hybrid available in Australia) also reporting good stock levels.

Honda says much of the blame is directed at the global shortage of semiconductors and associated parts, as well as supply chain delays which are being experienced across a number of industries. In a statement, Honda Australia said:

“The automotive industry continues to experience production issues including supply chain and the global shortage of semiconductor parts. This impact is happening throughout the automotive industry and may be evident across a range of other consumer goods and manufacturing sectors. Honda Australia is not immune to these external issues.”

Although many fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the next-gen Civic Type R, the local arm says customers may have to face wait times of up to 20 months, well into 2024. Honda opened the order books for the new model in November, with prices starting from $72,600 (drive-away). The first deliveries are scheduled to begin early this year.

Customers of the Civic e:HEV and HR-V e:HEV hybrids are expected to face wait times of around nine months, Honda says. The company also says it is continuously pushing to shorten wait times and is regularly monitoring the situation.