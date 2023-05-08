2023 Genesis GV60 update announced for Australia

Genesis is launching the updated 2023 GV60 in Australia that brings in over-the-air (OTA) update capability, Face Connect technology, and some revisions to boost driver engagement.

The GV60 continues to be offered in two main variants, with a base twin-motor all-wheel drive and the flagship AWD Performance. Both continue with a 77.4kWh battery, offering a range of 470km and 466km, respectively.

New for 2023, both variants now come with Face Connect functionality for vehicle unlocking, as well as a Fingerprint Authentication System for starting the car. As part of a wider rollout by Hyundai Motor Group, the 2023 GV60 update also welcomes OTA software update capability.

In other areas, the adjustable ambient lighting system now includes foot lights; there’s a new air purification mode with a fine dust sensor on board; and rear side airbags have been added for extra safety (10 in total).

With the OTA system, Genesis is introducing its Genesis Connected Services suite. This is the company’s vehicle-to-user connectivity package, providing remote status and diagnostics, automatic collision notification and SOS emergency call function in the event of an accident, and weather and calendar integration, as well as parked vehicle location information, among others.

For all the driving fans out there, the 2023 AWD Performance variant adds Hyundai’s Virtual Gear Shift system. We had the opportunity to test this in the RN22e prototype track drive last year. And what it does is provide individual speeds for each ‘gear’. If you don’t pull the paddle for the next gear, the powertrain won’t increase speed any further. Specific details for the GV60 haven’t been mentioned. In the Genesis, the company explains:

“The VGS system provides an additional layer of involvement during enthusiastic driving by providing a simulated sequential gear-shifting experience via the steering wheel paddles.”

The updated model is available to order now, with prices increased for both versions. See below for the latest starting prices (excluding on-road costs):

2023 Genesis GV60 AWD : $107,700 (up from $103,700)

2023 Genesis GV60 AWD Performance: $114,700 (up from $110,700)