Interesting 2022 Subaru BRZ prototype spotted, STI enhanced?

December 17, 2020
Car News, Subaru

An interesting 2022 Subaru BRZ prototype has been spotted on the track in Japan, wearing what looks to be STI enhancements. Could this be the makings of a new BRZ STI derivative?

The images surfaced on Twitter recently, showing a prototype at Fuji Speedway wearing a camouflage body wrap. However, the front end is exposed and reveals a unique front spoiler in black, a black central grille, and black fog light clusters in the corners. There’s also black side skirts and sporty extensions from the rear bumper.

If you look closely you’ll also see a set of black nine-spoke alloy wheels, different to what are seen on the standard model. It’s difficult to tell but there might be a bespoke performance brake setup hiding behind the wheels, although, there doesn’t seem to be evidence of a more typical red-painted Brembo package.

In another image posted up by the same Twitter account, it seems another new BRZ was at the Fuji Speedway on the same day. It shows a bunch of engineers hanging around, and, interestingly, many of them are wearing STI jackets…

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Subaru has offered STI-enhanced versions of the outgoing BRZ, such as the tS model, so this could simply be a case where engineers are testing a new aero kit for the 2022 model and potentially some suspension upgrades. The current tS features six-piston Brembo front brakes, Sachs dampers, and STI alloy wheels. However, of course, the dream is for a full-blown STI variant.

An STI variant could use the company’s new 2.4-litre turbo engine, which, in the overseas 2020 Legacy (Liberty) and Outback, produces 194kW and 376Nm. This would no doubt go down well with fans, especially drifting fans and tuning enthusiasts.

The fact that the brakes don’t seem all that impressive (for an STI model) suggests to us this is just a package rather than a proper STI model. Even so, the new 2.4-litre naturally aspirated engine, which produces an official estimated 170kW/249Nm (final specs to be announced), would go nicely with some light suspension upgrades and other handling tweaks.

Tags
,

Related Articles

2022 Subaru BRZ shown in pre-production form2022 Subaru BRZ shown in pre-production form October 8, 2020
Subaru Levorg STI Sport prototype revealed, previews new modelSubaru Levorg STI Sport prototype revealed, previews new model January 13, 2020
2022 Subaru WRX prototype spotted, wears production body?2022 Subaru WRX prototype spotted, wears production body? October 20, 2020
2021 Hyundai Kona N prototype spotted, to use i30 N 2.0L turbo2021 Hyundai Kona N prototype spotted, to use i30 N 2.0L turbo March 17, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.