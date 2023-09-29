Honda Reveals 2024 Battery-Electric Prologue SUV with 482km Range

Honda’s U.S. arm has taken the wraps off the company’s first battery-electric SUV with the unveiling of the 2024 Honda Prologue SUV.

While it comes as a brand new EV from Honda, the Prologue comes riding on the same platform you’ll find underpinning the Chevrolet Blazer EV- a high volume seller over in the U.S.

That means the Prologue measures in at 4876mm long, 1988mm wide, 1643mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 3093mm, making it 172mm longer than the latest-gen CR-V, while the wheelbase measures in 393mm longer.

Honda says that the Prologue will be offered in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants, but so far has confirmed power outputs and range figures for just the dual-motor AWD variants.

The Prologue, in dual-motor AWD form kicks out 215kW of power and 451Nm of torque, with Honda estimating an EPA-certified range figure of 482km per charge from the 82kWh battery pack.

Honda says that the 82kWh pack will be fitted with DC fast-charging, up to speeds of 155kW, adding a claimed 104km of range in ten-minutes.

Underneath, there’s multi-link front and rear suspension hardware, with the base model picking up 19-inch alloys wrapped in 255/60R tyres, while the flagship Prologue rides on a set of 21-inch rims with 275/45 rubber.

Inside the cabin, Honda’s new formatting looks to extract as much space out of the EV platform as possible, adopting a two-tiered centre console that spans to the arm rests all the way to the dash.

The styling carries on with the direction set by the latest Civic, HR-V, Accord and CR-V, looking both familiar and more contemporary than its ICE siblings.

On the tech front, the Prologue has been showcased with an 11-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.3-inch infotainment display with Google and over-the-air software updates built into the system, and a head-up display for the range-topper.

Honda says that the Prologue’s boot measures in at a hefty 713L, expanding to 1633L with the rear seats folded.

The Prologue range will be split into three trim levels in the US, with the EX kicking off the range, moving through to the Touring and the range-topping Elite variants.

Base Prologue EX variants receive black and charcoal cloth upholstery, eight-way power adjustable and heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, while the Touring receives leather seats and a leather steering wheel, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and front & rear parking sensors.

Opting for the flagship adds ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a sports driving mode atop the 21-inch alloys.

So far, the Honda Prologue has been confirmed for the U.S. market only, though it seems more than likely we’ll see it make an Australian debut in the middle to latter stages of 2024.

“The arrival of the all-new Honda Prologue is a pivotal moment for the brand as Honda begins the transition to our zero-emissions future,” says VP of Honda National Auto Sales, Lance Woelfer.

“Prologue is aply named as our first volume Honda EV, a stylish, sporty and spacious SUV that will take us toward our vision of 100% zero emissions vehicle sales by 2024,” he added.