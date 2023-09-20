Ford Confirms Plug-in Hybrid Ranger Ute Arriving in Australia in 2025

Ford has confirmed that its first-ever plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the almighty Ranger ute will be arriving on Australian shores in 2025 in a major shakeup for the ever-popular ute segment.

The Ranger PHEV will come powered by a 2.3-litre turbo-petrol, which is paired with a single electric motor and a rechargeable battery that is said to offer up to 45km of all-electric range.

Importantly, Ford says that the Ranger’s transition into a plug-in hybrid vehicle will not come at the expense of its towing power, with the company aiming at maintaining braked towing figures of 3,500kg in the Ranger PHEV.

Another key addition comes in the form of Ford’s ‘Pro Power Onboard’ system, allowing tradies and campers to ditch their generators and power their equipment from the onboard battery.

Ford is yet to confirm battery capacities for the Ranger PHEV.

The news comes just a few months after Toyota confirmed a mild-hybrid version of the HiLux will be arriving next year, though the first iteration of the 48V hybrid tech will see reductions of 10 per cent.

Toyota has also teased hydrogen fuel cell prototypes of the HiLux, reportedly for road testing purposes, as well as battery-electric versions in a recent technical showcase.

“The Ranger plug-in hybrid is the best of both worlds solution for work, play and family – offering customers zero-tailpipe emissions EV driving for short trips, or hybrid performance that delivers incredible on- and off-road performance,” says Ford ANZ CEO, Andrew Birkic.

“Ranger PHEV will also bring all of the towing and payload capability our Australian customers expect of Ranger and with Pro Power Onboard for the first time, Ranger owners will have power for both work and play.”