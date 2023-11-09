MY24 Hyundai IONIQ 6 With More Equipment Priced From $65,500

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Hyundai has released pricing and updated specifications for the IONIQ 6 battery-electric sedan, with the range picking up a healthier equipment list atop more affordable prices for the entry-level variant, now priced at $65,500 before on-roads.

The increasingly accessible price tag comes as Hyundai introduces a new standard range battery pack measuring 53kWh in capacity, while the extended range variant retains its 77.4kWh pack. The entry-level IONIQ 6 standard range rear-wheel drive comes powered by a single electric motor producing 111kW of power and 350Nm of torque, with range figures of 429km on the WLTP test cycle.

Extended range members, rear-wheel drive members of the IONIQ 6 family offer the largest range figures of the bunch, standing at 614km on a set of 18-inch rims, which drops to 545km on the 20-inch alloys.

Power figures for the extended range, rear-wheel drive variants stand at 168kW of power and 350Nm of torque, rising up to 239kW/605Nm in dual motor variants, though range figures drop to 519km in the IONIQ 6 extended range AWD. The standard range pack retains its 800V architecture and 350kW fast-charging capabilities that offer a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 18 minutes with access to the right charger.

Headlining the list of features for the IONIQ 6 range is an energy-efficient heat pump, joined by a battery heating and conditioning system as standard, while the mid-range Dynamiq variant picks up a set of 20-inch alloys as standard.

Hyundai says that in light of customer feedback, the digital side mirrors on range topping Epiq variants are now an optional extra, rather than a standard feature. In terms of equipment, the entry-level IONIQ 6 retains its 18-inch alloys, LED head & tail lights, adaptive cruise control, 3D surround-view monitor, cloth upholstery with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto.

Stepping up to the IONIQ 6 Dynamiq adds the aforementioned 20-inch alloys wrapped in 245/40 Pirelli P Zero tyres, projector LED headlights, a head-up display, leather upholstery with power-adjustable, heated seats, alloy pedals and an upgraded eight-speaker BOSE sound system.

The range-topping IONIQ 6 Epiq range offers heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel, ventilated ‘relaxation’ seats, a panoramic sunroof and a memory driver’s seat. “The revised and upgraded lineup for 2024 IONIQ 6 enhances the accessibility and value of our reigning World Car of the Year, while bringing our vision for clean mobility ever closer,” says Hyundai’s Chief, Ted Lee.

Prices for the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 range can be found below, not including on-road costs.

Standard Range RWD: $65,500

Extended Range RWD: $71,500

Dynamiq Extended Range RWD: $77,500

Epiq Extended Range RWD: $81,000

Dynamiq Extended Range AWD: $82,000

Epiq Extended Range AWD: $85,500