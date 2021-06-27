Meet Aston Martin’s nod to its oldest car, the Vantage Roadster A3

Aston Martin’s Q division has taken the wraps off its latest creation, the Vantage Roadster A3, designed as a homage to its oldest road car which recently celebrated its 100th birthday.

Q’s latest creation pays tribute to the 1921 A3, which was actually Aston’s third ever road-going prototype. It was powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine producing just 8kW of power. In spite of its, well, modest power figure, the A3 still managed to take first place at the Essex Motor Club Kop Hill Climb event in 1922 and lapped the Brooklands circuit at 136km/h in 1923.

The modern A3, on the other hand, receives a significantly more powerful engine, in the form of AMG’s 4.0-litre V8 producing 375kW, powering the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Special touches to the Vantage Roadster A3 include a black paint finish matched to the original, as well as the team leaning on pre-war Aston Martin expert Ecurie Bertelli for a number of unique design tweaks to the Vantage’s exterior and interior.

The front grille features a new unique grille design with aluminium surrounds and A3 badging, while the side panels take inspiration from the aluminium bonnet and leather straps of the 1921 car. The Vantage Roadster A3 rides on a set of 20-inch forged black gloss wheels, with stopping power provided by a set of bronze brake calipers, reminiscent of the original A3.

Inside, there’s a set of embroidered seats featuring Aston Martin’s classic badging, leather upholstery, hand-polished aluminium accents, and dials made from brass.

If you’re keen, you’ll have to be quick as Aston Martin is limiting production of the Vantage Roadster A3 to just three units. The order books are open now.