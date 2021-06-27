Meet Aston Martin’s nod to its oldest car, the Vantage Roadster A3

June 27, 2021
Aston Martin, Car News

Aston Martin’s Q division has taken the wraps off its latest creation, the Vantage Roadster A3, designed as a homage to its oldest road car which recently celebrated its 100th birthday.

Q’s latest creation pays tribute to the 1921 A3, which was actually Aston’s third ever road-going prototype. It was powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine producing just 8kW of power. In spite of its, well, modest power figure, the A3 still managed to take first place at the Essex Motor Club Kop Hill Climb event in 1922 and lapped the Brooklands circuit at 136km/h in 1923.

The modern A3, on the other hand, receives a significantly more powerful engine, in the form of AMG’s 4.0-litre V8 producing 375kW, powering the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Special touches to the Vantage Roadster A3 include a black paint finish matched to the original, as well as the team leaning on pre-war Aston Martin expert Ecurie Bertelli for a number of unique design tweaks to the Vantage’s exterior and interior.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

The front grille features a new unique grille design with aluminium surrounds and A3 badging, while the side panels take inspiration from the aluminium bonnet and leather straps of the 1921 car. The Vantage Roadster A3 rides on a set of 20-inch forged black gloss wheels, with stopping power provided by a set of bronze brake calipers, reminiscent of the original A3.

Inside, there’s a set of embroidered seats featuring Aston Martin’s classic badging, leather upholstery, hand-polished aluminium accents, and dials made from brass.

If you’re keen, you’ll have to be quick as Aston Martin is limiting production of the Vantage Roadster A3 to just three units. The order books are open now.

Tags

Related Articles

Mercedes-Benz to increase Aston Martin stake to 20%
Mercedes-Benz to increase Aston Martin stake to 20%
Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition announced, most track-focused version yet
Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition announced, most track-focused version yet
Aston Martin DBX production commences in Wales
Aston Martin DBX production commences in Wales
DBR1 pack announced for 2021 Aston Martin V12 Speedster
DBR1 pack announced for 2021 Aston Martin V12 Speedster

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.