Hennessey hunts Ram TRX with new Venom 775, based on Ford F-150

American tuning house and auto manufacturer, Hennessey Performance, has managed to almost double the amount of power on offer in the stock Ford F-150, with its new tyre-shredding Venom 775 F-150.

The stock Ford F-150 rolls out of the factory with a not insignificant 298kW/555Nm 5.0-litre V8 powertrain, but this was nowhere near enough for the madmen over at Hennessey.

In the Venom 775, you’ll find a 3.0-litre twin-screw supercharger, upgraded engine management and intercooler system, adding 279kW and 372Nm to the mix. This brings its new total output to 578kW (775hp) and a staggering 928Nm of torque. This translates to a 0-60mph (97km/h) run in 3.9 seconds, and a quarter-mile sprint in 12 seconds flat, at 188km/h.

Hennessey is keen to point out that the Venom 775 F-150 puts the almighty Ram 1500 TRX to shame, providing 55kW more power and just under 50Nm more torque than the most hardcore factory truck on the market. The Venom is also significantly lighter than the TRX, thanks to its largely aluminium platform, which makes it around 900kg lighter than the TRX.

This means the Venom 775 should be significantly more agile while driving aggressively, and the benefits should translate to added off-road prowess as well. There’s a 6-inch lift and the 20-inch Hennessey wheels are wrapped in 35-inch off-road tyres, further helping in this department.

Founder and CEO, John Hennessey said: “Our dedicated Ford customers have been eager for a showroom stock ‘TRX killer’ since Ram unveiled the truck. Our engineers have delivered with more horsepower, more torque, and more capability – I could not be more pleased.”

Hennessey says customer deliveries are starting now, however, production of the Venom 775 F-150 is limited to just 100 units. If you’re keen, you’ll have to be quick to get a slice of the action.