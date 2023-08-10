Michael Schumacher’s Aussie GP-Winning Ferrari Heads to Auction

It’s not every day you see a genuine F1 car on sale, let alone one that took the chequered flag at the Australian Grand Prix at the hands of seven-time champ, Michael Schumacher himself.

This is no ordinary day, though, because we’ve found a one-of-a-kind auction hosted by Sotheby’s in the U.S. featuring none other than the GOAT’s F2001b.

If we had to guess, the F2001b will reach dangerously close to the USD $20 million mark, considering another Schumacher-driven F2003-GA went under the hammer for $14.9 million.

It comes powered by a glorious-sounding 3.0-litre Tipo 050 V10 engine producing in excess of 671kW that screams out to its 18,500rpm red line, with power thrown to the ground via a seven-speed sequential transmission for the 600kg package.

Chassis number 215 was built to race in the first three Grand Prix events of the 2022 F1 season and took out the top spot at the season opener at Melbourne’s Albert Park.

A few weeks later, Schumacher piloted the same car to take out pole position at the 2002 Malaysian Grand Prix, clocking up Ferrari’s 150th pole in the process.

In that race, Schumacher battled from 21st position after a collision with Juan Pablo Montoya back to nab a podium spot thanks to a third place finish.

Schumacher’s 2001b joins the likes of five Zagato-designed Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta’s from 1957 in RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction which is set to open on the 16th of August and wrap up on the 19th.