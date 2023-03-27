Cupra Born EV scores 5-star ANCAP safety rating

Cupra’s rear-wheel drive electric Born hatch has officially been given the five-star tick from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) as it hits the road this month.

The Born high-voltage hot hatch scored a strong 93 per cent for adult occupant protection, 89 per cent for child occupant protection, 73 per cent for its vulnerable road user protection and 80 per cent for its safety assist gear.

The Born joins the GWM Ora as the only small battery-electric vehicle to receive the five-star tick of approval under ANCAP’s more stringent testing, while the Nissan Leaf received a five-star tick under the previous test protocols.

As a refresher, the Cupra Born is based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform and comes powered by a rear-mounted electric motor producing 170kW and 310Nm, with juice supplied by an 82kWh battery pack.

The Born is fitted with sports suspension as standard, while Cupra’s Performance Package adds a set of 20-inch alloys wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres and a dynamic chassis control system. ANCAP CEO, Carla Hoorweg, said:

“It’s great to see another fully electric model enter our market with the maximum five-star ANCAP safety rating. The momentum for safe and green models is growing, and this rating will provide further confidence to consumers and regulators to embrace safety and environmental credentials as a non-negotiable package.”

The Cupra Born EV is now available from dealerships, with prices starting at $59,990 before on-road costs, and drive-away prices ranging from $61,990-$66,490, depending on state/territory.