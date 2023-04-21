Jaguar Land Rover announces £15b investment, electric four-door GT coming

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced 15 billion pounds worth of investment into its future technologies and platforms, with confirmation of a new electric four-door luxury GT and an all-electric Range Rover on the way.

The company says it will be injecting the funds over the next five years to increase its production footprint and accelerate the development of JLR’s battery-electric Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) platform that will underpin its future EVs.

The all-electric GT will be priced from around AU$185,000 (in overseas money) and will ride on a bespoke EV platform known as the JEA, with an official release scheduled for later this year ahead of a sales debut in 2024.

JLR also says the order books for its first battery-electric Range Rover will open later in the year, with the first set to enter production in 2025. The Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will retain JLR’s ‘MLA’ platform rather than receive the EMA platform, carrying over a range of internal combustion, hybrid and battery-electric powertrain options.

The news comes at a crucial time as Jaguar looks to transition to a battery-electric lineup by 2025, with three products planned for its EV-only lineup.

The company says that its Halewood plant in the UK will soon become an all-electric manufacturing facility, while the JLR Engine Manufacturing Centre will soon become the ‘Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre’. JLR’s CEO, Adrian Mardell, said:

“Today I am proud to announce we are accelerating our electrification path, making one of our UK plants and our next-generation medium-size luxury SUV architecture fully electric. With Range Rover, the original luxury SUV, available for pre-order in pure electric form later this year, and the first of three breath-taking electric reimagined Jaguar models to be launched in 2025, we are stepping into an incredibly exciting new electric era for JLR.”