Haval Jolion now on sale in Australia from $25,490

May 19, 2021
GWM Haval has confirmed a range of features for the all-new Jolion lineup in Australia, and confirmed the new SUV is priced from $25,490 drive-away. The company has also announced a limited-run (200 units) Launch Edition (LE) Jolion which features a unique front grille design.

The Jolion is based on Haval’s new lightweight modular platform which offers a 2700mm wheelbase. The entire lineup is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine which kicks out 110kW and 210Nm, sending power to the wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Three variants are available, kicking off with the base Premium variant, which includes 17-inch alloys, roof rails, paddle shifters, a 10.25-inch multimedia screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse camera with rear parking sensors, fabric seats, air-conditioning, and a six-way adjustable driver’s seat.

The mid-range Jolion Lux variant adds LED headlights with daytime running lamps and fog lights, a leather steering wheel, comfort-tek seats, 7.0-inch LCD driver’s display, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control and a six-speaker stereo system.

At the top, the Jolion Ultra throws in 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch multimedia system with wireless smartphone charging, as well as head-up display for the driver.

All variants come with a full suite of safety technologies, including autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, blindspot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, as well as a driver fatigue monitoring.

In terms of ownership, Haval is offering the Jolion with a seven-year, unlimited kilometre warranty with five years of roadside assistance and a capped-price servicing program. See below for the starting prices (drive-away):

2021 Haval Jolion Premium: $25,490
2021 Haval Jolion Lux: $27,990
2021 Haval Jolion Ultra: $30,990

