Haval adds base Lux variant for Jolion Hybrid, $36,990 drive-away

The Haval Jolion Hybrid range in Australia just got even more accessible to buyers with the introduction of a new entry-level variant, the Lux, which is priced from $36,990 drive-away.

The addition of the Lux gives price-conscious Aussies some pretty serious food for thought thanks to the $4000 discount over the Jolion Hybrid, which is priced at $40,990 drive-away.

The Lux retains the existing 1.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid engine producing 70kW/125Nm with an electric motor throwing out 110kW/250Nm, giving the Jolion hybrid a combined output of 139kW/375Nm.

Power is thrown to the front wheels via Haval’s dedicated two-speed CVT hybrid transmission, with fuel economy figures standing at 5.0L/100km on the official combined cycle.

The Lux comes packaged with a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, leatherette upholstery, a 7.0-inch instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera and a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Paint finishes for the Jolion Hybrid Lux include Azure Blue, Glacier Blue, Golden Black, Hamilton White, Mars Red and Smoke Grey. The company says the first Jolion Hybrid Lux variants are set to arrive in Australian dealerships in the coming weeks.

The Jolion comes backed by a seven-year, unlimited kilometre warranty, with eight-years of coverage for the 1.6kWh battery pack.