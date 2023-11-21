Norberth Michelisz Clinches TCR Driver’s Title at Macau Series Finale

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Hungary’s Norberth Michelisz is surely nursing a mighty hangover after the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver secured the 2023 Kumho TCR World Tour driver’s title after a strong weekend at the Macau Grand Prix.

All up, Michelisz’ eighth-place finish was enough to secure him the driver’s title at the final race of the 2023 season at the Macau Circuito da Guia after heading into the weekend just one point behind his nearest rival, Yann Ehrlacher. In a successful qualifying session, the Hungarian placed his Hyundai i30 Sedan N TCR in pole position, taking out the first race on Saturday with a lights-to-flag victory followed by an eighth-place finish in the second race.

That finish was enough to bank him the 440 points he needed to secure the driver’s championship, placing him 10 points ahead of Ehrlacher, banking him yet another title after taking top driver honours in the 2019 WTCR – Fia World Touring Car Cup. “Many congratulations to Norbert for his win in the inaugural Kumho TCR World Tour, and his second title with Hyundai Motorsport,” says Hyundai Motorsport’s President, Sean Kim.

“It is a fantastic achievement for all those who are connected with Hyundai, our Customer Racing department and the N brand,” he added. “For the Hyundai i30 Sedan N TCR to have won international touring car competitions for two successful years after Mike’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title in 2022 is a great indication of the performance of the car, talent of the drivers, customer team and the hard work of the department in Alzenau,” Kim concluded.

2023 Kumho TCR World Tour for Drivers’ Standings

Norbert Michelisz 440 Yann Ehrlacher 430 Rob Huff 414 Frédéric Vervisch 347 Mikel Azcona 341 Nestor Girolami 340 Thed Björk 320 Santiago Urrutia 283 Ma Qing Hua 265 Will Brown 95 John Filippi 92 Tony D’Alberto 82 Tom Coronel 76 Kobe Pauwels 74 Aaron Cameron 61

2023 Kumho TCR World Tour for Teams’ Standings

Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 977 Audi Sport Team Comtoyou 810 BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse 805 ALM Motorsport 182 Wall Racing 169 Comtoyou Racing 148 HMO Customer Racing 114 Garry Rogers Motorsport 107 Melbourne Performance Centre 101 Comtoyou 91