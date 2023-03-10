2023 Aston Martin DBX707 review (video)

About two years after the launch of Aston Martin’s first ever SUV, the DBX, the company decided it was time to get serious and introduce the DBX707. It is one of the most powerful petrol-powered SUVs on the market.

Firstly, yep. This bad boy develops 707 metric horsepower, all waiting to escape in a majestic frenzy. The 707 is also more tied down in the suspension department, a bit more exotic in terms of styling and materials, and with that much power it is a lot more exclusive than the regular model. This, in our opinion, is what the original DBX should have been like from the beginning; enormous power and torque blended with ultra-refined styling and presence.

Aston Martin is obviously looking to make a statement with this and it certainly has, in spectacular fashion. However, prices start from a relatively modest $428,400 (excluding on-roads). Although it’s no bargain, it is reasonably positioned, undercutting the Ferrari Purosangue by about a quarter of a million bucks, and saving you around $85,000 over the Bentley Bentayga Speed W12.

2023 Aston Martin DBX707 – THE SPECS

Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8

Output: 520kW@6000rpm / 9000Nm@2750-4500rpm

Transmission: Nine-speed auto

Drive type: All-wheel drive

Wheels: F: 22×10, 285/40 R: 22×11.5, 325/35

ANCAP: Not tested

Tare weight: 2245kg

Power-to-weight: 4.31:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 13.5L/100km

Economy during test: 14.2L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 85L/98 RON

Power efficiency: 38.51kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 1.86 seconds*

0-100km/h: 3.53 seconds*

0-200km/h: 12.36 seconds*

60-110km/h: 2.21 seconds*

1/4 mile: 11.73 seconds at 194.3km/h*

Max acceleration: 1.278g*

100-0km/h braking: 2.88 seconds at 34.54 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.457g*

Decibel at idle (/Sport+ mode): 46/53*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 91*

Priced from: $428,400

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2023 Aston Martin DBX707 – THE PACKAGE

The exterior design is a modern take on the traditional British sports car marque, with sleek lines accentuating its muscular silhouette. The front grille – which integrates seamlessly into the bonnet and guards – features a distinct cross-tier pattern that adds a touch of sophistication. Its signature Aston Martin Wings logo adorns the nose with a chrome finish to signify its significance.

Adding sinister distinction over the regular model, the 707 showcases a subtle yet more aggressive aero package, with satin chrome highlights around the place and a gloss black front splitter and side skirts. Various elements are also made from carbon fibre, and if you really love this technical and lightweight material Aston Martin offers various option packages that bring in even more carbon. There’s also a unique exhaust system with larger quad outlet tips, as well as a set of bespoke 22-inch wheels. However, this test vehicle features optional 23-inch items.

You might want to put your sunglasses on for this interior, because, wow, it is very bright and blue. Don’t worry, if blue isn’t your favourite colour there are basically endless options to mix and match different colour schemes and materials, including exclusive opportunities through the Q personalisation department. This test vehicle shows off the carbon interior package as well, adding sweeping weaves of fibre thread across the console and door cards.

Even though the blue package presented here obviously makes the cabin pop, instantly convincing anybody that looks in that this is indeed a very high-end vehicle, we think Aston Martin could have produced a better console and dash design. The console in particular looks quite messy and confusing. Buttons seem to be scattered around without much thought regarding intuition and ergonomics. But the ultra-premium materials are very nice, with super-soft leather for the seats making it feel like a designer-level expensive lounge suite.

For entertainment purposes, every DBX707 comes standard with a 14-speaker sound system that offers crisp audio reproduction across all genres, while Apple CarPlay allows users to sync their devices for hands-free access to various apps from the phone. Strangely, the screen isn’t a touch-screen. Instead, you have to use the Mercedes-borrowed hand dial on the console.

It does feel like a sports car, sitting in here, with a sunken seating position and swooping roof. But you also get the benefit of a slightly raised driving position and decent forward vision. The driving position is perfect and very comfortable, however, we’re not sure what the designers were thinking when they penned the steering wheel. It is urgly.

Rear seats are not commonly available in any Aston Martin, so to have them at all is a real bonus. The DBX707 offers good legroom and headroom, and some amenities in the form of a climate control console, vents in the pillars as well as the centre stack, and yet more of that super luxurious leather and exotic carbon fibre.

The boot is pretty much the biggest ever offered by Aston, measuring in at 632L. So that’s automatically a major positive if you’re trying to convince your other half. We’re not a fan of the rigid security blind panel thingy in here though, as it gets in the way. But we guess it is a lot more elegant than a flimsy roll-out blind as featured in lesser vehicles. Under the floor is a space-saver spare wheel.

2023 Aston Martin DBX707 – THE DRIVE

In terms of performance capabilities, this new model does not disappoint. The Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 uses larger turbochargers than the regular DBX, now with ball bearings to reduce friction and improve response, as well as retuned engine management and exhaust.

The result is a colossal 520kW and 900Nm, making it the second most powerful petrol SUV on the market. We checked and we can only see one other SUV (currently on sale) that can top this for outright power; the Ferrari Purosangue (533kW). Not even the insanely-quick Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT (470kW) or the new Lamborghini Urus S (490kW) or W12 Bentley Bentayga (467kW) come close.

Performance is staggering. Almost at supercar levels. Aston Martin claims 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds, and in the real world we clocked it in 3.53 seconds using a private road and a Vbox. To be honest, we were a bit disappointed by the performance of the regular DBX, which managed just 4.85 seconds under the same testing system. But this is another level.

The torque, in particular, is tremendous. You can feel it pushing you from behind with super strength, like a hydraulic ram that never gives up. Max torque is available from 2750rpm and held until 4500rpm. We heard this thing chirping the tyres when simply pulling away from right-angle intersections, without even meaning to. There’s just huge reserves waiting to spill out.

Amplifying the excitement is the engine sound. It sounds like god gargling fire, with lots of deep bellowing grumbles low down in the revs, a cranky and snorting mid-range, and then a full-on man-sized growl when you’re right up it. It is fantastic, and addictive. Popping through the gears on a mountain road gives you sensations you never thought your body could experience.

Grip levels are obviously astounding for such a heavy beast, weighing in at 2245kg, with 285/35s on the front and whopping 325/30s on the back no doubt helping. But unlike the regular DBX, this feels a lot more settled and controlled when pushed hard around bends. The regular model lost some steering connectivity and weight when pushed, making it feel a bit uneasy and perhaps lacking in confidence. Whereas this feels a lot more natural and skilled, like it’s done it all before so there are no surprises.

The 707 also comes with carbon ceramic brakes with six-piston front calipers and single pistons on the rear. They bite hard and hold significant g-force until you’re happy. We clocked the 100-0km/h brake test in 34.54m, which is outstanding for a vehicle of this girth.

It’s a pleasure to drive slowly and cruise because you always have that snarling V8 lurking within. The ride is comfortable yet taut, and drivers can select between four on-road modes for the overall drive parameters and one off-road mode. The 707 comes standard with an active centre transfer case and an electronic limited-slip differential at the rear, as well as serious suspension bracing and reinforcements for added rigidity.

2023 Aston Martin DBX707 – THE VIDEO

2023 Aston Martin DBX707 – THE VERDICT

To put it simply, this vehicle embodies what we all expect from Aston Martin; a combination of high performance engineering wrapped up in timeless design that will never go out of fashion.

In 707 form this is now a much more significant and heavy-hitting top-rung player in this growing field of super-SUVs. It is the superior ancestor to the original DBX, and a more complete and wholesome performance machine that should be enjoyable to a wider reach of driver skill levels, albeit skewed slightly more to the upper end.

PROS:

– 900Nm that never sleeps

– A V8 soundtrack that could melt a moon

– DBX707 a more complete and more resolved package overall than regular DBX

– The suppleness of the leather is on another level

– Epic brakes



CONS:

– Very heavy; it needs 707hp to achieve its credentials

– Messy/unappealing interior design in some areas

