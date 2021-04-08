Haval Jolion LE arrives in Australia, main specs confirmed

April 8, 2021
Haval has announced that the first shipment of its Jolion LE (Launch Edition) SUV has arrived in Australia, with vehicles soon to make their way to a showroom near you.

Haval says its latest and greatest SUV, the Jolion, will initially be available in two grades; the mid-range Lux and flagship Ultra. Sale of the Launch Edition is limited to just 300 units.

The Jolion is the successor to Haval’s H2 cut-price SUV, and has been constructed on an all-new, lightweight modular platform that aims to add space while maximising driver comfort. Coming in at a length of 4472mm, with a wheelbase of 2700mm, Haval hopes with the Jolion to inspire budget-conscious buyers with the benefits of a medium-sized SUV at a fraction of the price. That price, however, is yet to be confirmed by the GWM brand.

Under the bonnet is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol powertrain, good for 110kW and 210Nm. This is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Jolion offers the driver a choice of four driving modes; standard, eco, sport and snow.

Inside, there’s an LED instrument cluster for the driver, as well as head-up display, wireless charging facilities and driver fatigue monitoring. This is in addition to the raft of safety equipment that Haval is packing in, including autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Steve Maciver, GWM’s head of marketing and communications said in a statement that “there’s certainly a lot happening at GMW at the moment.”

“To now confirm the arrival of the all-new Haval Jolion, hot on the heels of the all-new H6, is indicative of the progress our brand is making. With two brand new SUV options that are loaded with technology, safety and value, there has never been a better time for buyers to consider Haval.”

Full specs, features and prices for the local Jolion lineup will be announced in the very near future.

