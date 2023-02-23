2023 Ford F-150 now available to order in Australia, price from $106,950

Ford Australia has confirmed the initial details and prices for the incoming F-150 pickup truck, which will arrive in Australia later in 2023 as an official model line.

Two trim levels will be available, with the XLT and Lariat. Both come powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that produces 298kW and 678Nm, paired with a 10-speed automatic and four-wheel drive system.

Both versions will be available in short wheelbase form (3683mm) and long wheelbase form (3987mm), with a 1676mm and 1981mm styleside box, respectively. All offer a maximum towing rating of 4500kg.

As standard, the XLT features 20-inch alloy wheels, Tough Bed spray-in tub-liner, Boxlink cargo management, and a comprehensive interior package with an eight-inch touch-screen running SYNC 4, sat-nav, FordPass Connect, and a seven-speaker sound system.

Stepping up to the Lariat adds special chrome exterior trimmings, a twin-panel moonroof, LED headlights, a power sliding rear window, power front seats, and a large 12-inch touch-screen and digital gauge cluster. It also comes with an 18-speaker B&O sound system.

Given the popularity we’re seeing with these big American-style pickup trucks, the Ford F-150 is expected to be quite appealing to the Aussie market. For example, RAM sold 5481 examples of its rival 1500 pickup during 2023. That was more than the Honda Civic (865), VW Polo (1545), and Ford Escape (2179) put together.

The new model will come backed by Ford’s factory five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty, with the convenience of a nation-wide dealer network. Tom Dohrmann, F-150 assistant chief program engineer at Ford Australia, said:

“Together with RMA Automotive, Ford Australia earned the privilege of developing a world-first right-hand drive program for the F-150. We set ourselves the target of equivalency without compromise and are incredibly proud to have achieved this to our exacting standards, while offering our customers compelling value and generous standard specification.”

The 2024 Ford F-150 is available for order now and deliveries are scheduled to commence during the third quarter. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2023 Ford F-150 XLT SWB V6: $106,950

2023 Ford F-150 XLT LWB V6: $107,945

2023 Ford F-150 Lariat SWB V6: $139,950

2023 Ford F-150 Lariat LWB V6: $140,945