Nissan Adds New Entry-Point to X-Trail e-POWER Lineup with ST-L Priced at $49,490

Nissan has confirmed a new avenue for price conscious buyers to enter its X-Trail e-POWER hybrid lineup, with the addition of the entry-level ST-L grade to the range that picks up a $49,490 price tag before on-roads.

The announcement will come as great news for those looking for a more affordable X-Trail e-POWER hybrid variant, with Nissan introducing its hybrid X-Trail earlier this year in flagship Ti and Ti-L grades priced at $54,190 and $57,190, respectively. The pricing positions the cheapest member of the X-Trail hybrid lineup at $3200 more than the seven-seat ST-L 4WD, though family buyers will be peeved that it’s offered with a five-seat interior only.

Thankfully, though, the ST-L e-POWER picks up the same all-wheel drive powertrain as its more premium siblings, meaning there’s a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol supplying power to a pair of electric motors kicking out a combined 157kW of power. It also maintains the 6.1L/100km combined cycle fuel economy figures as its higher-spec siblings, and the same 7.0 second sprint to 100km/h from a standstill.

The features list for the cheapest member of the hybrid X-Trail lineup includes 18-inch alloys, leatherette upholstery with heated seats, dual-zone climate control, a black ‘V-motion’ grille, active noise cancellation, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, as well as LED head and tail lights. On the tech front, the X-Trail ST-L e-POWER picks up a surround-view monitor and an 8.0-inch infotainment display with wired Apple CarPlay & Android Auto paired with a six-speaker sound system.

That means the entry-level hybrid misses out on the larger 12.3-inch infotainment display, 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster and the 10.8-inch head-up display fitted to the Ti grade.

Having said that, it maintains a healthy safety equipment list that retains Nissan’s ProPilot driving assistance system, predictive forward collision warnings, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alerts, front & rear parking sensors and rear autonomous braking. “Nissan’s e-POWER technology has been incredibly well received by our customers, and we’re excited to be able to offer this efficient, EV-like drive experience across even more of the X-Trail range,” says Nissan’s Aussie Managing Director, Adam Paterson.

“We’ve always said that e-POWER needs to be driven to be believed, and the introduction of the X-Trail ST-L e-POWER e-4ORCE will give even more people the opportunity to do just that,” he added.

Nissan says the X-Trail ST-L e-POWER is now available to order; prices for which – not including on-road costs – can be found below.

X-Trail ST-L e-POWER with e-4ORCE: $49,990

X-Trail Ti e-POWER with e-4ORCE: $54,690

X-Trail Ti-L e-POWER with e-4ORCE: $57,690