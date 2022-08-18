Gordon Murray T.50 & T33 supercars set for Monterey showcase

Gordon Murray Automotive has confirmed that both its T.50 flagship supercar and its baby brother, the T.33 coupe, will be sitting on the stage at The Qual, A Motorsports Gathering in California, for 2022 Monterey Car Week.

Better still, Gordon Murray says that its T.33 coupe will actually be taken to the Laguna Seca circuit for a thrash, with four-time IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti at the helm for a live technical showcase.

The company says that Gordon Murray and Phillip Lee, the company’s CEO, will be hosting a press conference for the North American unveiling of the T.50 and T.33 as it opens up a new home in Florida that will take the first deliveries of the T.33.

The T.50 halo supercar has been in development for quite some time now, first hitting the airwaves in 2020 when Gordon Murray confirmed it would come powered by the world’s highest-revving V12 powertrain for a production car.

The T.50 features a mid-mounted 3.9-litre V12 Cosworth engine that revs all the way up to 12,100rpm, pushing out 488kW of power that lifts to 515kW in V-Max mode, and 467Nm of torque at 9000rpm.

The company says that all 100 allocations of the T.50’s production schedule were snapped up within 48 hours of its global premiere, while its sibling, the T.33 sold out within days of its launch.

As a refresher, the T.33 sits below the T.50 in the GMA stables, but it retains an eye-watering price tag of around $2.6 million. It comes powered by a tweaked version of the T.50’s 3.9-litre V12 that pushes out 452kW of power and 451Nm of torque, with the unit weighing just 178kg.

With the help of a carbon/aluminium chassis, GMA has been eyeing off a target weight of just 1110kg for the T.33, which translates to a mammoth power-to-weight ratio of 414kW per tonne.

The first deliveries of the T.33 are expected to take place in early 2024, while the initial production forecast for the T.50 flagship call for deliveries later this year.