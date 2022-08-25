Genesis G80 Electrified on sale in Australia in September

There’s a new large luxury fully electric sedan about to hit town, called the Genesis G80 Electrified. It’s been locked in to go on sale in Australia next month.

Joining the auto market’s ever growing options in the electric vehicle space, the G80 Electrified is the first fully electric model from the premium Hyundai-owned brand. It will soon be followed up by the GV60 and the GV70 Electric.

One variant of the G80 Electrified is being offered in Australia, to keep things simple, and it sits above the existing 2.5T and 3.5T petrol options.

Power comes from an 87.2kWh battery which feeds a pair of electric motors, one at each axle for all-wheel drive. Combined, the motors generate up to 272kW and a whopping 700Nm.

All of this translates to a very respectable 0-100km/h claim of 4.9 seconds, which is quite quick for a big sedan with a somewhat modest 272kW.

With a fully charged battery the G80 offers an official average range of 520km. Again, that’s an impressive figure for the battery capacity, let alone something with all-wheel drive.

The battery can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in around 22 minutes thanks to its maximum charge rate of 350kW. This can be achieved at an ultra-rapid public charging station, although these are still scarce in Australia.

As standard, the new variant comes with a 14.5-inch multimedia screen and dual 9.2-inch rear entertainment screens, a 19-speaker Lexicon sound system, wireless phone charger, heated rear seats, bio-processed Nappa leather and 100 per cent recycled PET cloth headlining, and three-zone climate control.

Genesis offers a segment-leading five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty, with five years free scheduled services including valet, and 10 years roadside assistance. Market entry is scheduled to take place in September, with prices starting from $145,000 (excluding on-road costs).