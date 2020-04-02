G-Power announces potent BMW M8 tuning kits, up to 820hp

Renowned BMW tuner G-Power has just announced its latest go-faster kit, this time working on the all-new BMW M8 flagship. And interestingly, it is using the convertible version to showcase the potential options.

In standard form the new BMW M8 – ‘mate’ – Competition uses a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that belts out 460kW and 750Nm. This is sent through an eight-speed automatic and into an adjustable all-wheel drive system. Dashing from 0-100km/h takes a claimed 3.2 seconds in coupe form.

So, for those out there that consider this too slow, G-Power proposes three tuning upgrades. These range from mild engine computer tweaks and exhaust enhancements, to new turbochargers and full titanium exhaust systems with custom dump pipes.

As a result, G-Power can turn the outputs up to 529kW and 850Nm, or up to 566kW and 930Nm. For the fully insane, the top package develops 603kW and 1000Nm. There’s no mention of acceleration times but it’d be safe to say you will be holding on and crying for mummy under full power. We’d predict a 0-100km/h time of around 2.5-2.8 seconds.

In other areas, G-Power offers its HURRICANE RR forged wheels which help to reduce unsprung mass, aiding handling and performance. These wear 285/30 front and 295/30 rear Michelin tyres. A special G-Power badge on the front can replace the BMW badge, while a unique plaque is attached to the centre console inside.