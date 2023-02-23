AMG Conversions Mercedes-Benz Performance News Utes and pickups

Meet the Pit26 Mercedes-AMG G 63 pickup truck conversion

Alexi Falson

Anyone hoping for a pickup version of Mercedes-Benz’s almighty G-Class are in luck, with tuning house Pit26 taking the wraps off its conversion kit for the G 63 AMG.

If you’ve noticed the G-Class pickup looks significantly longer than the standard SUV platform, you’re absolutely right. The team at Pit26 cuts the chassis and stretches the G-Class frame by a massive 500mm to accommodate five passengers and a decent rear tray.

It’s clear to see that the upgrades haven’t stopped there, either, with the Pit26’s pickup standing much higher and wider than the stock G-Class thanks to a lift kit, a set of portal axles, new control arms and a set of 68mm Bilstein shock absorbers.

It comes with your choice of 20- or 18-inch forged alloys, the latter of which can accommodate 38-inch Toyo all-terrain tyres that add 228mm of ground clearance.

The company says it uses only OEM parts from Mercedes-AMG where possible and has stuck with the stock 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 pushing out 430kW/850Nm to all fours via a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The company says it can convert G 550s or G 63 AMGs produced between 2019-2023, with a price tag for the limited-production builds standing at a sizeable US$385,000.

