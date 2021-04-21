2021 Ford Focus ST-3 special edition announced for Australia

Ford Australia has announced a new special edition package for the 2021 Focus ST, called the ST-3. It includes advanced headlights that can ‘see’ the road ahead using on-board cameras, as well as other premium features.

While power from the turbocharged four-cylinder engine remains unchanged, Ford is hoping the addition of some premium kit will win over enthusiasts of the ST badge with this limited-edition model.

The Focus ST-3 adds some cool features like heated and electric Recaro sport seats in the front, a panoramic sunroof, and new advanced front lighting system that can monitor the road ahead. Called Advanced Front Lighting System (AFS), it uses data from the front-facing camera that serves other safety function to pivot the headlights in the direction of a corner. Ford says AFS can also narrow and widen the light beam, depending on the driving situation.

As the special edition is based on the regular Focus ST, standard equipment for the Focus ST-3 includes a seven-speed automatic transmission, 10-speaker B&O sound system, head-up display, blind-spot information and cross-traffic alert, as well as new sequential LED turn signals and LED headlights.

As mentioned, the Focus ST-3 remains powered by the same 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit which produces 206kW and 420Nm, coupled with an electronic limited-slip differential, launch control, anti-lag technology and continuously controlled damping system. In recent tests, we’ve timed 0-100km/h in 5.72 seconds in the auto (6.30 seconds in the manual). There is no manual option for the ST-3, but a manual is available with the entry ST.

The Focus ST-3 will be limited to just 200 units in Australia. They are set for delivery from Germany later this year. Prices start from $47,990 (excluding on-road costs). Andrew Birkic, Ford Australia’s president and CEO, said: