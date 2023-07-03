Formentor VZx Picks up Akrapovic Exhaust, Added Tech Across the Cupra MY24 Range  

Cupra’s fire-breathing Formentor VZx SUV has received an optional Akrapovic exhaust system, with the Leon, Ateca and remainder of the Formentor range picking up a small list of updates for the company’s more expensive MY24 range.



Kicking off with the Formentor SUV lineup, the range has seen a powered tailgate and DAB+ digital radio added to the features list of every variant, while the range-topping VZx has the option of a titanium exhaust from the team at Akrapovic.

The Akrapovic exhaust system adds $6300 to the price of the VZx, which is priced from $65,790 before on-road costs – which is an $1800 premium over the previous model year, while the rest of the range, including the entry-level V, VZ and VZe plug-in hybrid is priced $2000 higher.

There’s a new Leather and Camera Package for the Formentor, priced at $2800, while the Cupra Leon VZe is offered with a new Leather & Sound Package priced at $2550.



The Ateca VZx has received DAB+ digital radio as standard, with prices increasing $1740 for the MY24 range.



Updated prices for Cupra’s MY24 lineup can be found below, with the company adding that buyers can still get their hands on an MY23 vehicle at a lesser price, until stock runs out.



Formentor V: $51,990

Formentor ZS: $56,990

Formentor VZe: $64,990

Formentor VZx: $65,790

Leon V: $45,190

Leon VZ: $53,490

Leon VZe: $61,690

Leon VZx: $61,690

Ateca VZx: $63,490