2024 BMW X5 & X6 revealed, Australian lineup confirmed with mild-hybrid tech

BMW has unveiled the facelifted 2024 X5 and X6 large SUV range, bringing in updated engines that add mild-hybrid tech, new infotainment, and a freshen up designed.

Starting with the design, the exterior is not too far removed from the outgoing X5 and X6. Except, the front grilles are a bit larger and the contour of the front bumper bar features two protruding angles under the headlights.

Various detailed changes are made to the trim and headlights and all of that, including new taillights at the back, an updated X-line package adding new air breathers in the front guards, as well as a range of new colour options and alloy wheel designs.

The powertrain options finally adopt mild-hybrid tech in Australia. BMW originally revealed mild-hybrid for its 3.0-litre petrol and diesel models overseas back in 2020. But now the local arm has confirmed the latest-generation system is coming to Australia.

As revealed back in 2020, the entry-level xDrive30d 3.0-litre turbo-diesel now produces 210kW and 650Nm, up from 195kW/620Nm today. This is helped by an electric motor assist system, improving efficiency and cutting the 0-100km/h time down to 6.1 seconds for both the X5 and X6 – down from 6.5.

For the xDrive40i, the 3.0-litre turbo-petrol inline-six sees output increases from 250kW to 280kW, and from 450Nm to 520Nm. It, too, gets mild-hybrid tech, which can boost torque to 540Nm. Acceleration across 0-100km/h is claimed in 5.4 seconds for both the X5 and X6.

The M50i V8 models continue, consisting of a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that develops 390kW and 750Nm, as before. The claimed 0-100km/h time remains unchanged, at 4.3 seconds.

A new plug-in hybrid option is being introduced with the model change, called the xDrive50e – replacing the xDrive45e. It pairs a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol inline-six with an electric motor that develops 145kW (up 62kW). Combined, the system generates 360kW and 700Nm (up 70kW/100Nm). The petrol engine is also up from 210kW to 230kW.

Electric power comes from a 25.7kWh battery, which is about 25 per cent larger than the previous system, offering a WLTP range of 94-110km. It accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

Inside, the 2024 BMW X5 and X6 adopt the company’s latest operating system 8.0, including a curved display screen and the latest graphical themes. As standard all models come with BMW Live Cockpit Professional with head-up display and augmented view functionality, along with the BMW Digital Key Plus.

BMW Australia says the new model is scheduled to launch during the third quarter of this year, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2024 BMW X5

X5 xDrive30d: $134,900

Six-cylinder TwinPower Turbo diesel engine with eight speed automatic

3-Zone automatic climate control

xDrive

20-inch alloy wheels

Automatic tailgate

BMW Live Cockpit Pro 12.3in

Connected Drive package

Comfort Access w. Digital Key Plus

DAB Digital radio

Driving Assistant Professional

Electric seat adjust, incl. lumbar

Head Up Display

Heated seats, front

LED Headlights adaptive with High Beam Assist

Lights package

Mirror package

Navigation system 14.9in

Panorama Sunroof

Parking Assist Professional with Reversing Assist, Drive recorder, Alarm

and Theft Recorder

and Theft Recorder Travel and comfort system

Upholstery, Verino

Wireless Charging

BMW kidney Iconic Glow

Alarm system

M Sport package

M leather steering wheel

Instrument panel in Verino

High gloss black roof rails

M Sport brakes (Blue)

Anthracite headliner

Adaptive M suspension

X5 xDrive40i: $138,900

Changes/additional specification over xDrive30d:

Six cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine with eight speed automatic

X5 xDrive50e: $149,900

Changes/additional specification over xDrive40i:

2-axle self-levelling air suspension

eDrive Services

Convenience Charging Cable

Acoustic Protection for Pedestrians

X5 M60i: $172,900

Changes/additional specification over xDrive50e:

Eight-cylinder M TwinPower Turbo petrol engine with eight speed automatic

Model specific exterior design elements

22in alloy wheels

Adaptive M suspension incl. integral active steering

Automatic air-conditioning, 4-Zone

BMW Individual leather dash

harman/kardon 16 speaker Hi-Fi

M Sport differential

M Sport exhaust system

Metallic paint

Soft closing doors

Tyre pressure monitor

M Sport Pro package

M Shadowline lights M Seat belts M exterior Shadowline



2024 BMW X6

X6 xDrive30d: $140,900

Includes all elements from X5 xDrive30d, except for roof rails, and adds the following:

21in alloy wheels

X6 xDrive40i: $144,900

Mirrors specification of X5 xDrive40i, except for roof rails

X6 M60i: $178,900

Mirrors specification of X5 M60i, except for roof rails