2024 BMW X5 & X6 revealed, Australian lineup confirmed with mild-hybrid tech

BMW has unveiled the facelifted 2024 X5 and X6 large SUV range, bringing in updated engines that add mild-hybrid tech, new infotainment, and a freshen up designed.
Starting with the design, the exterior is not too far removed from the outgoing X5 and X6. Except, the front grilles are a bit larger and the contour of the front bumper bar features two protruding angles under the headlights.
Various detailed changes are made to the trim and headlights and all of that, including new taillights at the back, an updated X-line package adding new air breathers in the front guards, as well as a range of new colour options and alloy wheel designs.
The powertrain options finally adopt mild-hybrid tech in Australia. BMW originally revealed mild-hybrid for its 3.0-litre petrol and diesel models overseas back in 2020. But now the local arm has confirmed the latest-generation system is coming to Australia.
As revealed back in 2020, the entry-level xDrive30d 3.0-litre turbo-diesel now produces 210kW and 650Nm, up from 195kW/620Nm today. This is helped by an electric motor assist system, improving efficiency and cutting the 0-100km/h time down to 6.1 seconds for both the X5 and X6 – down from 6.5.
For the xDrive40i, the 3.0-litre turbo-petrol inline-six sees output increases from 250kW to 280kW, and from 450Nm to 520Nm. It, too, gets mild-hybrid tech, which can boost torque to 540Nm. Acceleration across 0-100km/h is claimed in 5.4 seconds for both the X5 and X6.
The M50i V8 models continue, consisting of a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that develops 390kW and 750Nm, as before. The claimed 0-100km/h time remains unchanged, at 4.3 seconds.
A new plug-in hybrid option is being introduced with the model change, called the xDrive50e – replacing the xDrive45e. It pairs a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol inline-six with an electric motor that develops 145kW (up 62kW). Combined, the system generates 360kW and 700Nm (up 70kW/100Nm). The petrol engine is also up from 210kW to 230kW.
Electric power comes from a 25.7kWh battery, which is about 25 per cent larger than the previous system, offering a WLTP range of 94-110km. It accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 4.8 seconds.
Inside, the 2024 BMW X5 and X6 adopt the company’s latest operating system 8.0, including a curved display screen and the latest graphical themes. As standard all models come with BMW Live Cockpit Professional with head-up display and augmented view functionality, along with the BMW Digital Key Plus.
BMW Australia says the new model is scheduled to launch during the third quarter of this year, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):
2024 BMW X5
X5 xDrive30d: $134,900
- Six-cylinder TwinPower Turbo diesel engine with eight speed automatic
- 3-Zone automatic climate control
- xDrive
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic tailgate
- BMW Live Cockpit Pro 12.3in
- Connected Drive package
- Comfort Access w. Digital Key Plus
- DAB Digital radio
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Electric seat adjust, incl. lumbar
- Head Up Display
- Heated seats, front
- LED Headlights adaptive with High Beam Assist
- Lights package
- Mirror package
- Navigation system 14.9in
- Panorama Sunroof
- Parking Assist Professional with Reversing Assist, Drive recorder, Alarm
and Theft Recorder
- Travel and comfort system
- Upholstery, Verino
- Wireless Charging
- BMW kidney Iconic Glow
- Alarm system
M Sport package
- M leather steering wheel
- Instrument panel in Verino
- High gloss black roof rails
- M Sport brakes (Blue)
- Anthracite headliner
- Adaptive M suspension
X5 xDrive40i: $138,900
Changes/additional specification over xDrive30d:
- Six cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine with eight speed automatic
X5 xDrive50e: $149,900
Changes/additional specification over xDrive40i:
- 2-axle self-levelling air suspension
- eDrive Services
- Convenience Charging Cable
- Acoustic Protection for Pedestrians
X5 M60i: $172,900
Changes/additional specification over xDrive50e:
- Eight-cylinder M TwinPower Turbo petrol engine with eight speed automatic
- Model specific exterior design elements
- 22in alloy wheels
- Adaptive M suspension incl. integral active steering
- Automatic air-conditioning, 4-Zone
- BMW Individual leather dash
- harman/kardon 16 speaker Hi-Fi
- M Sport differential
- M Sport exhaust system
- Metallic paint
- Soft closing doors
- Tyre pressure monitor
- M Sport Pro package
-
- M Shadowline lights
- M Seat belts
- M exterior Shadowline
2024 BMW X6
X6 xDrive30d: $140,900
Includes all elements from X5 xDrive30d, except for roof rails, and adds the following:
- 21in alloy wheels
X6 xDrive40i: $144,900
Mirrors specification of X5 xDrive40i, except for roof rails
X6 M60i: $178,900
Mirrors specification of X5 M60i, except for roof rails