Ford Mustang Mach-E pre-orders open in Australia on May 10

Online reservations for the incoming Ford Mustang Mach-E will commence on May 10. This will be the first dedicated electric passenger vehicle from Ford Australia, sitting along side the ever-popular Mustang sports car.

The Mustang Mach-E has been well received overseas since it hit the market in 2021. As usual with electrified vehicles, Australia is one of the later markets to welcome the Mach-E. This is mainly due to the lack of firm emissions laws in this country in contrast to tough laws in big markets like the USA and Europe.

But, better late than never, the Mach-E will be available in three trim levels in Australia. The entry model, called the Select, features a 71kWh battery and a single electric motor at the rear axle. Power stands at 198kW, with 430Nm of torque, offering a range of 470km.

Moving up to the mid-level version, called the Premium, gets you the same battery and electric motor but with power turned up to 216kW. The driving range is also increased to an impressive 600km.

At the top of the range is the GT. Named appropriately, like the flagship Mustang V8, this is the performance specialist. It features a bigger 91kWh battery and two electric motors, meaning all-wheel drive. Outputs stand at 358kW and 860Nm, with 0-100km/h claimed in just 3.7 seconds.

Finer details and specs, such as standard features and prices, will be announced on May 10 at the opening of online reservations. Ford says interested buyers will be able to secure their pre-order on the afternoon of May 10, via the Ford Australia website.

Buyers will need to pay a $1000 deposit and then decide on their preferred Authorised Ford EV dealer. Local deliveries are on track to commence late this year.