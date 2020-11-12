Ferrari SF90 Spider debuts with 736kW V8 hybrid

Ferrari has lifted the lid, quite literally, on its SF90 drop-top, debuting as the SF90 Spider. It becomes Ferrari’s most powerful road-going convertible ever.

For some background, the SF90 Stradale coupe debuted last year as the second hybrid Ferrari ever, following the LaFerrari, but it was the first-ever plug-in hybrid Ferrari. It’s also the first to be capable of running on electric power alone – the LaFerrari only used the electric motors to boost overall output, although an update was apparently rolled out providing a low speed EV mode.

Power comes from a sophisticated 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that churns out 574kW and 800Nm, paired with three electric motors that provide an additional 162kW. All up, that’s 736kW to play with, or 1000 metric horsepower (PS). All of this is sent through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with all-wheel drive.

Drivers have a number of different modes to select from, including eDrive, Hybrid, Performance, and a special Qualify mode. The latter sets the car up for absolute performance, like a qualifying lap in motorsport. Vehicle dynamics are made up of electronic traction control, torque vectoring control for the front axle, and brake-by-wire.

Flat out, the epic supercar can dash from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds, and from 0-200km/h in 7.0 seconds. That’s the same 0-100 time as the coupe, and only slightly behind its 6.7-second 0-200 time. The top speed is the same, at 340km/h. Around Ferrari’s own Fiorano test track the Spider is only 0.5 seconds slower, with a time of 79.5 seconds.

Some of the reduced performance is due to added reinforcements and complexities of the convertible hard-top roof. Ferrari says the dry weight is 1670kg, which is exactly 100kg more than the Stradale coupe. Interestingly, the same 45:55 front-to-rear weight distribution is shared.

Inside, you won’t find a big gimmicky media screen on the dash. No, this is more about the driving experience. Only climate control functions are featured on the centre fascia, while all on-board systems are housed within the 16-inch HD screen within the instrument cluster. There’s also head-up display, and a modern take on the classic manual gearshift gate.

SF90 Spider – technical highlights

INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE

Type V8 – 90° – turbo – dry sump

Overall displacement 3990 cc

Bore and stroke 88 mm x 82 mm

Max. power output* 780 cv at 7500 rpm

Max. torque 800 Nm at 6000 rpm

Max. engine speed 8000 rpm

Compression ratio 9.4:1

ELECTRIC MOTORS

eDrive max. power output 162 kW

eDrive max. range 25 km

Battery capacity 7.9 kWh

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Length 4704 mm

Width 1973 mm

Height 1191 mm

Wheelbase 2649 mm

Front track 1679 mm

Rear track 1652 mm

Dry weight** 1670 kg

Dry weight/power 1.67 kg/cv

Weight distribution 45% front / 55% rear

Boot capacity 74 litres

Fuel tank capacity 68 litres (11 reserve)

TYRES AND WHEELS

Front 255/35 ZR 20 J9.5

Rear 315/30 ZR 20 J11.5

BRAKES

Front 398 x 223 x 38 mm

Rear 360 x 233 x 32 mm

TRANSMISSION AND GEARBOX

F1 eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, AWD, electric front axle

Electronic controls: eSSC: E4WD (eTC, e-Diff3), SCME-Frs, FDE 2.0, EPS; high performance ABS/EBD with energy recovery

PERFORMANCE

Max. combined power output*** 1000 cv (735 kW)

0-100 km/h 2.5 s

0-200 km/h 7.0 s

100-0 km/h < 29.5 m

Max. speed 340 km/h

Lap time at Fiorano 79.5 s

FUEL CONSUMPTION AND CO 2 EMISSIONS – under homologation (WLTC cycle)

* With 98 octane petrol

** With optional content

*** In eManettino Qualify mode