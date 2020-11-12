Ferrari SF90 Spider debuts with 736kW V8 hybrid

November 13, 2020
Ferrari has lifted the lid, quite literally, on its SF90 drop-top, debuting as the SF90 Spider. It becomes Ferrari’s most powerful road-going convertible ever.

For some background, the SF90 Stradale coupe debuted last year as the second hybrid Ferrari ever, following the LaFerrari, but it was the first-ever plug-in hybrid Ferrari. It’s also the first to be capable of running on electric power alone – the LaFerrari only used the electric motors to boost overall output, although an update was apparently rolled out providing a low speed EV mode.

Power comes from a sophisticated 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that churns out 574kW and 800Nm, paired with three electric motors that provide an additional 162kW. All up, that’s 736kW to play with, or 1000 metric horsepower (PS). All of this is sent through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with all-wheel drive.

Drivers have a number of different modes to select from, including eDrive, Hybrid, Performance, and a special Qualify mode. The latter sets the car up for absolute performance, like a qualifying lap in motorsport. Vehicle dynamics are made up of electronic traction control, torque vectoring control for the front axle, and brake-by-wire.

Flat out, the epic supercar can dash from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds, and from 0-200km/h in 7.0 seconds. That’s the same 0-100 time as the coupe, and only slightly behind its 6.7-second 0-200 time. The top speed is the same, at 340km/h. Around Ferrari’s own Fiorano test track the Spider is only 0.5 seconds slower, with a time of 79.5 seconds.

Some of the reduced performance is due to added reinforcements and complexities of the convertible hard-top roof. Ferrari says the dry weight is 1670kg, which is exactly 100kg more than the Stradale coupe. Interestingly, the same 45:55 front-to-rear weight distribution is shared.

Inside, you won’t find a big gimmicky media screen on the dash. No, this is more about the driving experience. Only climate control functions are featured on the centre fascia, while all on-board systems are housed within the 16-inch HD screen within the instrument cluster. There’s also head-up display, and a modern take on the classic manual gearshift gate.

SF90 Spider – technical highlights

INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE
Type                                                                   V8 – 90° – turbo – dry sump
Overall displacement                                         3990 cc
Bore and stroke                                                 88 mm x 82 mm
Max. power output*                                            780 cv at 7500 rpm
Max. torque                                                        800 Nm at 6000 rpm
Max. engine speed                                             8000 rpm
Compression ratio                                              9.4:1

ELECTRIC MOTORS
eDrive max. power output                                  162 kW
eDrive max. range                                              25 km
Battery capacity                                                 7.9 kWh

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
Length                                                               4704 mm
Width                                                                 1973 mm
Height                                                                1191 mm
Wheelbase                                                         2649 mm
Front track                                                         1679 mm
Rear track                                                          1652 mm
Dry weight**                                                       1670 kg
Dry weight/power                                               1.67 kg/cv
Weight distribution                                             45% front / 55% rear
Boot capacity                                                     74 litres
Fuel tank capacity                                              68 litres (11 reserve)

TYRES AND WHEELS
Front                                                                  255/35 ZR 20 J9.5
Rear                                                                   315/30 ZR 20 J11.5

BRAKES
Front                                                                  398 x 223 x 38 mm
Rear                                                                   360 x 233 x 32 mm

TRANSMISSION AND GEARBOX

  • F1 eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, AWD, electric front axle
  • Electronic controls: eSSC: E4WD (eTC, e-Diff3), SCME-Frs, FDE 2.0, EPS; high performance ABS/EBD with energy recovery

PERFORMANCE
Max. combined power output***                          1000 cv (735 kW)
0-100 km/h                                                         2.5 s
0-200 km/h                                                         7.0 s
100-0 km/h                                                         < 29.5 m
Max. speed                                                         340 km/h
Lap time at Fiorano                                            79.5 s

FUEL CONSUMPTION AND CO2 EMISSIONS – under homologation (WLTC cycle)

* With 98 octane petrol
** With optional content
*** In eManettino Qualify mode

