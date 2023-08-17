$219,900 Sticker Price Confirmed for Mercedes-Benz EQS 450, Arrives September

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed pricing and specification details for the forthcoming EQS 450 battery-electric sedan, which arrives on Australian shores in September with a $219,900 price tag.

It sits beneath the current Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ as a more affordable entry point into the world of Mercedes-Benz premium electric motoring, which retains healthy power outputs from its dual electric motors.

The EQS 450 4MATIC pushes out 265kW of power and 800Nm from its dual motor setup, with range figures hovering around the 664km mark on the NEDC test cycle from the 107.8kWh battery pack that can be fast-charged up to 200kW.

Mercedes says the EQS 450 sprints to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds, and picks up rear-axle steering as standard to help with low-speed manoeuvrability and high-speed responsiveness.

It comes draped in AMG Line exterior bodywork as standard, which upgrades the front bumper and grille, side skirts and rear apron with some AMG-specific highlights, as well as adding a set of 21-inch AMG wheels.

Inside, the EQS 450 picks up Nappa leather upholstery as standard, with lounge-like rear seats, four-zone climate control, seat heating and ventilation, ambient lighting and a panoramic glass sunroof.

Technology highlights include the MBUX infotainment system with augmented reality head-up display, a 15-speaker 710-watt Burmester 3D surround sound system and a surround-view camera.

-Prices for the EQS lineup here in Australia can be found below; these do not include on-road costs.