2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 now on sale in Australia

Mercedes-Benz Australia is introducing the new 2020 AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ to the local range. It comes in as a fresh performance contender for the large premium SUV market segment.

Starting with the power, it comes from a 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six engine. One of the turbochargers is an electric compressor while the other is a conventional exhaust-driven unit. There’s also EQ Boost technology including a 48V starter-generator to maximise performance and efficiency.

All up the system develops 320kW and 520Nm, with up to 16kW and 250Nm of extra push from the EQ Boost system available. Across the 0-100km/h sprint Mercedes says the clock stops in 5.3 seconds. Meanwhile, fuel economy is rated at 9.4L/100km.

Being an AMG product, the GLE 53 comes with a range of enhancements for the exterior, chassis, and interior. Helping with handling is an adaptive AMG RIDE Control air suspension system offering Comfort, Sport and Sport+ settings at the touch of a button. A set of performance brakes ensure plenty of stopping power.

The exterior is dressed up with a set of 21-inch AMG 5 twin-spoke alloy wheels, and the front end incorporates a prominent grille with 15 vertical slats. A sporty lower grille section, along with colour-coded wheel arch extensions, and a neat diffuser at the back complete the look.

Inside, passengers are pampered with AMG sports seats wrapped in Nappa leather, with an AMG Performance steering wheel for the driver, and a pair of 12.3-inch digital screens to keep everyone entertained and informed. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ is on sale in Australia now, with prices starting from $166,700 (excluding on-road costs).