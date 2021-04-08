2021 Hyundai Kona Electric now on sale in Australia

April 8, 2021
Hyundai has released the spec sheet and price list for its updated all-electric compact SUV, the 2021 Kona Electric. It’s slapped with a small price bump in Australia, but it does offer more driving range than before.

Hyundai’s all-electric variant of its compact SUV has received a familiar facelift to the rest of the 2021 Kona range, with some added special touches like a filled in front grille, LED lights, tweaks to the closed-off wheel arches, and a set of new 17-inch alloy wheels.

Underneath, there’s a 64kWh battery pack supplying juice to a 150kW/395Nm electric motor with a single-speed reduction gear transmission. The all-electric variant of the Kona receives the same 25mm extension of the wheelbase as its combustion-engined relatives.

Hyundai says that thanks to the new Michelin Primacy4 eco tyres now fitted to the Kona Electric, lower rolling resistance has helped increase the Kona’s real-world (WLTP) driving range to 484km, up from the previous 449km figure.

The battery pack can be charged with a 100kW fast-charger from 10-80 per cent in less than 15 minutes, or 10-100 per cent using a standard 7.2kW charger in just over 9 hours – a 20 minute reduction from the previous Kona Electric.

Inside, Hyundai has updated the Kona’s technology suite, adding a 10.25-inch colour TFT digital cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, satellite navigation, wireless charging pad, remote start capabilities, rear-view monitor and USB power in the rear, and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, all as standard.

The Highlander variant adds ambient lighting, a glass sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, head-up display, LED head and taillights, and the option of a black two-tone roof finish.

Hyundai is also throwing in a tonne of safety equipment on the updated 2021 Kona EV, with lane keep and follow assist, blind-spot collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic assist, safe exit warning, and rear occupant alerts now included, even on the base Elite variant.

The new Kona Electric is available in two variants; the Elite and range-topping Highlander. Prices start from $62,000 and $66,000, respectively (excluding on-road costs). It’s on sale now.

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

