2021 Hyundai Kona Electric now on sale in Australia

Hyundai has released the spec sheet and price list for its updated all-electric compact SUV, the 2021 Kona Electric. It’s slapped with a small price bump in Australia, but it does offer more driving range than before.

Hyundai’s all-electric variant of its compact SUV has received a familiar facelift to the rest of the 2021 Kona range, with some added special touches like a filled in front grille, LED lights, tweaks to the closed-off wheel arches, and a set of new 17-inch alloy wheels.

Underneath, there’s a 64kWh battery pack supplying juice to a 150kW/395Nm electric motor with a single-speed reduction gear transmission. The all-electric variant of the Kona receives the same 25mm extension of the wheelbase as its combustion-engined relatives.

Hyundai says that thanks to the new Michelin Primacy4 eco tyres now fitted to the Kona Electric, lower rolling resistance has helped increase the Kona’s real-world (WLTP) driving range to 484km, up from the previous 449km figure.

The battery pack can be charged with a 100kW fast-charger from 10-80 per cent in less than 15 minutes, or 10-100 per cent using a standard 7.2kW charger in just over 9 hours – a 20 minute reduction from the previous Kona Electric.

Inside, Hyundai has updated the Kona’s technology suite, adding a 10.25-inch colour TFT digital cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, satellite navigation, wireless charging pad, remote start capabilities, rear-view monitor and USB power in the rear, and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, all as standard.

The Highlander variant adds ambient lighting, a glass sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, head-up display, LED head and taillights, and the option of a black two-tone roof finish.

Hyundai is also throwing in a tonne of safety equipment on the updated 2021 Kona EV, with lane keep and follow assist, blind-spot collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic assist, safe exit warning, and rear occupant alerts now included, even on the base Elite variant.

The new Kona Electric is available in two variants; the Elite and range-topping Highlander. Prices start from $62,000 and $66,000, respectively (excluding on-road costs). It’s on sale now.