Glickenhaus plans Baja-inspired hydrogen pickup, 1000km range

Le Mans competitor and manufacturer of hyper-exotic creations, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, has given us a sneak peek at a new Baja-inspired, hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) pickup, promising almost 1000km range.

The company’s FCEV ute is a concept based on the ‘Baja Boot’ that competed in last year’s Baja 1000 event, beating out the Ford Bronco by more than 320km. Glickenhaus says it intends to produce a hydrogen FCEV by the end of the year, hoping to race at the upcoming Baja 1000 event, where it would become the first zero-emissions vehicle to compete in the gruelling 1609km event.

In the absence of charging infrastructure in the Mexican desert, Glickenhaus says that the car will pack a “quick, low-cost, easily available refuelling solution” with hydrogen acting as the catalyst for a reaction that means it “can be used as a generator”.

One of the more exciting aspects of Glickenhaus’s announcement, however, is the loose confirmation of a production model based on the Baja Boot. The company says it “will sell customer versions” from about “500k” as well as a full-sized road legal pick up version with similar GVWR and towing capacity as a Chevrolet Silverado.

The company used social platform Twitter to announce its intensions, and even challenges Elon Musk and the Tesla Cyber Truck. See below.