Nissan Confirms Prices and Specs for Z NISMO, Australian Arrival Set for Late 2023

After taking the wraps off its hardcore treatment for the Z, Nissan has confirmed that just 100 examples of the Z NISMO will be touching down in Australia before the end of the year.The company has also confirmed pricing and specification details of the Z NISMO for Australian buyers, which has received a price tag of $94,000 before on-road costs, marking an $18,200 premium over the standard Z coupe.
Over the standard Z Coupe, the Z NISMO picks up a power and torque upgrade from the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, which produces an added 11kW/45Nm to a combined 309kW/520Nm.
It also receives a NISMO-tuned nine-speed automatic, launch control system, aerodynamic bodywork, upgraded brake rotors, NISMO-tuned suspension and chassis hardware and a set of Recaro sports seats.
For a more detailed rundown of the Z NISMO’s enhancements over the standard Z couple, you can read our breakdown here, or check out the full list below.
Nissan Z NISMO specifications:
$94,000 (MSRP)*
- Power increased to 309kW (+11kW) and 520Nm (+45Nm)
- NISMO-tuned 9 speed automatic with paddle shifters
- New NISMO styling – exterior and interior
- Gloss black RAYSTM 19-inch wheels (0.5” wider Fr & Rr & lighter)
- Enhanced Engine cooling
- Bigger front brake rotors (+25mm)
- NISMO aerodynamic enhancements
- NISMO chassis, tyre and wheel enhancements
- NISMO Sport+ Driving Mode
- NISMO-tuned Launch Control
- NISMO-tuned Active Sound Control
- NISMO branded RECAROTM seats
- Heated and powered front seats not available on Z NISMO
Nissan will be opening up orders for the first Z NISMO delivery run today, so you’ll have to be quick to get a slice of the action.
The company has also released updated specification details of the standard Z coupe, which can be found below.
MY24 Nissan Z specifications
$75,800 (MSRP)*
- 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 (298kW and 475Nm)
- 6sp manual transmission with rev control or 9sp automatic with paddle shifters
- Rear-wheel drive
- Mechanical limited slip differential
- Launch control
- Drive mode selector (auto only)
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- 12.3-inch TFT display with multiple modes
- 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay~ and Android Auto~
- Heated front seats with leather-accented seat trim^
- Active Noise Cancellation and Active Sound Enhancement
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Rear camera
- Intelligent Cruise Control
- Predictive Forward Collision Warning
- Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection
- Blind Spot Warning & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Lane Departure Warning
- Driver Attention Alert
“The Z NISMO is a true sprots car flagship, with Nissan’s engineers leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of performance,” says Nissan Australia’s Adam Peterson.
“There are going to be even more very happy Z fans across Australia, and I can’t wait to see the Z NISMO join the Z Coupe and Z Proto on Australian roads,” he added.