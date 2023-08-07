Nissan Confirms Prices and Specs for Z NISMO, Australian Arrival Set for Late 2023

After taking the wraps off its hardcore treatment for the Z, Nissan has confirmed that just 100 examples of the Z NISMO will be touching down in Australia before the end of the year. The company has also confirmed pricing and specification details of the Z NISMO for Australian buyers, which has received a price tag of $94,000 before on-road costs, marking an $18,200 premium over the standard Z coupe.

Over the standard Z Coupe, the Z NISMO picks up a power and torque upgrade from the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, which produces an added 11kW/45Nm to a combined 309kW/520Nm.

It also receives a NISMO-tuned nine-speed automatic, launch control system, aerodynamic bodywork, upgraded brake rotors, NISMO-tuned suspension and chassis hardware and a set of Recaro sports seats.

For a more detailed rundown of the Z NISMO’s enhancements over the standard Z couple, you can read our breakdown here, or check out the full list below.

Nissan Z NISMO specifications:

$94,000 (MSRP)*

Power increased to 309kW (+11kW) and 520Nm (+45Nm)

NISMO-tuned 9 speed automatic with paddle shifters

New NISMO styling – exterior and interior

Gloss black RAYSTM 19-inch wheels (0.5” wider Fr & Rr & lighter)

Enhanced Engine cooling

Bigger front brake rotors (+25mm)

NISMO aerodynamic enhancements

NISMO chassis, tyre and wheel enhancements

NISMO Sport+ Driving Mode

NISMO-tuned Launch Control

NISMO-tuned Active Sound Control

NISMO branded RECAROTM seats

Heated and powered front seats not available on Z NISMO

Nissan will be opening up orders for the first Z NISMO delivery run today, so you’ll have to be quick to get a slice of the action.

The company has also released updated specification details of the standard Z coupe, which can be found below.

MY24 Nissan Z specifications

$75,800 (MSRP)*

3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 (298kW and 475Nm)

6sp manual transmission with rev control or 9sp automatic with paddle shifters

Rear-wheel drive

Mechanical limited slip differential

Launch control

Drive mode selector (auto only)

19-inch alloy wheels

12.3-inch TFT display with multiple modes

8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay~ and Android Auto~

Heated front seats with leather-accented seat trim^

Active Noise Cancellation and Active Sound Enhancement

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear camera

Intelligent Cruise Control

Predictive Forward Collision Warning

Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection

Blind Spot Warning & Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Lane Departure Warning

Driver Attention Alert

“The Z NISMO is a true sprots car flagship, with Nissan’s engineers leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of performance,” says Nissan Australia’s Adam Peterson.

“There are going to be even more very happy Z fans across Australia, and I can’t wait to see the Z NISMO join the Z Coupe and Z Proto on Australian roads,” he added.