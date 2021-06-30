First official 2022 Subaru WRX teaser emerges, to debut soon

June 30, 2021
After months of rumours swirling about the arrival of the next-generation 2022 Subaru WRX, an official teaser image has finally surfaced, on Subaru America’s website. A debut is expected very soon, with production set to commence in the third quarter.

Subaru posted a teaser image of an orange skyline complete with the silhouette of the next-generation 2022 WRX, with only the upper outline visible. We’ve played around with the shadow and exposure levels in Photoshop to try and reveal more (below), but it looks like the company has sketched some black scribble on the lower half of the image, concealing the vehicle.

Judging by Subaru’s page, we might not have to wait too long to see the new model, with the company saying, “The newest WRX will be here so fast, it will take your breath away.”

The company continued to say that the legend of the WRX will welcome a “more thrilling” chapter, while promising a “powerful, agile, completely redesigned” concept. It also says a special live unveiling event will take place soon.

Details at this point are scarce, but it’s expected that the next WRX will utilise Subaru’s Global Platform (SGP) like the current Impreza, as it is one of Subaru’s last models to make the switch to the new chassis. This will likely result in increased body rigidity, as well as potentially housing new safety and powertrain technology – the platform has been designed to accommodate a range of powertrain options.

The WRX is well overdue for a new generation, having debuted in its latest form back in 2014, based on the previous generation Impreza. While the current model is powered by the ‘FA20’ 2.0-litre turbocharged flat-four developing 197kW and 350Nm, we’re speculating that Subaru will utilise a revised version of its latest 2.4-litre ‘FA24F’ turbocharged flat-four that produces 197kW and 376Nm in the overseas Liberty/Legacy and Outback. In terms of transmissions, it is expected – hoped, at least – that Subaru will offer the WRX with a manual and CVT option, powering all four wheels.

As for the design, it will no doubt borrow plenty from the all-new Levorg, including the pinched headlights and sharper edges, as well as the company’s latest C-shaped headlight and taillight theme. Inside, the new Levorg (above) showcases a new 11.6-inch vertical touch-screen on the dash, and a fully digital instrument cluster. These are likely to be carried across to the WRX.

We’ll know all the details when Subaru hosts the official digital launch of the 2022 WRX, although the date of that event is yet to be confirmed. Australian deliveries are expected to take place in early 2022.

