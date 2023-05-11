2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia & Stelvio updates announced for Australia

Alfa Romeo is launching its updated Giulia and Stelvio in Australia, with revisions brought in for the styling, technology and variant lineup.

Three main variants make up the range for 2023, spanning from the Ti, Veloce and flagship Quadrifoglio. Alfa Romeo says the performance variants will arrive late this year, however.

Both the sedan and SUV wear a new-look front grille in traditional Trilobo form, and there’s a revised lower apron, while LED matrix headlights are also introduced for not only a smarter look but to improve safety and visibility.

Going for the entry Ti variant gets you silver trim and badge highlights, and a Vesuvio Grey bodykit with 19-inch alloy wheels and black side mirrors, with the Veloce going for a darken theme by incorporating a dark V-bezel, gloss black trimmings, and 20-inch wheels.

Inside, both models welcome a crisp new 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster that offers easier accessibility and navigation. This is housed within the trademark Cannocchiale cluster design. Aside from that the interiors carry over pretty much as before.

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come standard, along with a wireless phone charger pad, dual-zone climate control, and power-adjustable front seats. The Stelvio also comes with a powered tailgate and is available with an optional panoramic glass roof.

New safety tech has been introduced across the board, with level 2 automated driving support via the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), now with traffic jam and highway assist, and traffic sign recognition.

Both the Ti and Veloce are powered by a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine producing 206kW. It promises “superior dynamic response” thanks to MultiAir electro-hydraulic variable valve timing and direct injection.

The company says it will be offering the Stelvio Ti and Veloce models in showrooms from May, while the Giulia Ti and Veloce are set to arrive in June. Fans of the Quadrifoglio models have to wait until Q4 this year. See below for the starting prices of the initial lineup (excluding on-road costs):

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti: $68,450

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce: $74,950

2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti: $76,450

2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Veloce: $82,950