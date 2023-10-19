Mazda Adds CX-5 and CX-8 to Large Fleet Program

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Mazda says that Australian fleet operators can now add the latest CX-5 and CX-8 SUV to their shortlists, with the company expanding its Mazda Fleet Program to 25 vehicles in total.

Mazda kicked off its Large Fleet Program back in 2020, which consisted solely of the BT-50 ute. Now, though, large fleets with more than 25 vehicles under operation can get their hands on any trim level variant and engine option they’d like of the CX-5 midsize SUV and the larger CX-8.

Fleet buyers pick up preferential pricing, as well as priority stock allocation to speed up delivery times and loan evaluation vehicles.

Mazda says the program is available to fleet operators, vehicle leasing companies, rental agencies and local, state and federal arms of government. Each vehicle purchased under the fleet program retains the existing five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and five years of roadside assist.

“Renowned for their ample versatility, immersive driveability and enduring quality, the CX-5 and CX-8 are now very welcome additions to the Mazda Fleet program that open up more choice to our valued fleet customers,” says Mazda’s Jarrod Gieschen.

“Both models offer immense flexibility, with a range of powertrains, front- or all-wheel drive, diverse model grades and even the choice of six or seven seats in the CX-8 – so there truly is a CX-5 or CX-8 that can be enjoyed by every fleet customer,” he added.