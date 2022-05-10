First customer Aston Martin DBX707 rolls off production line

The first DBX707 customer car has rolled off its production line in St Athan, Wales, marking the official release of the current record holder for the world’s most powerful luxury SUV.

When it makes it way to Australian shores, the DBX707 will be priced from $428,400 (before on-road costs), representing a $50,000 price jump over the regular DBX which starts at $374,698.

The DBX707 is the flagship version of the Aston Martin DBX SUV, receiving a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 powertrain kicking out 520kW at 6000rpm, and a monstrous 900Nm of torque at 4500rpm.

That’s a huge 116kW power boost and 200Nm torque increase of the standard Aston Martin DBX’s 404kW/700Nm output from the same fundamental engine.

The 707 puts power to all four wheels via a new wet-type dual-clutch nine-speed transmission, which has been upgraded over the regular DBX to handle the added power.

As a result, the 2245kg DBX707 sprints from 0-100km/h in a barely believable 3.3 seconds, onto a top speed of 310km/h.

It features a bespoke air suspension system with dynamic springs to manage control and responses at speed, with stopping power supplied by a set of carbon ceramic brakes up front measuring 420mm, hiding behind 22-inch wheels.

Aston says that production for Australian-bound DBX707 units is already underway, with the first examples set to arrive in the coming months.