Electric Avenue returns for 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Organisers of the Goodwood Festival of Speed have confirmed that the ‘Electric Avenue: The Road to 2030’ exhibit will be returning for the second year running after receiving extremely positive feedback from punters.

The Electric Avenue tent will be sitting smack-bang in the middle of the legendary event, featuring a mix of all-electric city cars, SUVs and battery-electric hypercars to win over some festival-goers as the UK plans its transition toward electric mobility by 2030.

More importantly, though, the organisers also say that the Electric Avenue tent will give punters a chance to sit behind the wheel of a handful of electric vehicles and take them for a test drive at the Goodwood Motor Circuit. A number of manufacturers have confirmed their participation in the test drive sessions, including Kia, Ford and BMW.

It will also host the debut of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance, as well as the Electra Meccanica Solo and the Fisker Ocean.

Organisers say that there will also be a panel of experts hosting sessions, as well as a special ‘Concept Paddock’ event that showcases some special pre-production EVs. The Duke of Richmond said:

“The Festival of Speed continues to champion the latest technology and the future of mobility. Electric Avenue: the Road to 2030 was one of the most-visited exhibits at the 2021 Festival of Speed, and we are looking forward to expanding on this, giving visitors a real insight into what it means to go electric.”

The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed will run from June 23-26 this year, in the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex, UK.