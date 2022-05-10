For Sale: 2000 Lamborghini Diablo GTR Supertrophy, in Australia

Shannons is back at it with another auction, this time headlined by an immaculate and highly-exotic 2000 Lamborghini Diablo GTR Supertrophy.

The Diablo in question is a high-spec GTR variant, number four of a total 30 that rolled out of Lamborghini’s factory. It was factory-built to compete in the European Lamborghini GTR Supertrophy series.

It’s powered by a tuned version of Lamborghini’s 6.0-litre V12 powertrain producing 429kW of power and 868Nm of torque; up from the factory 429kW output.

The GTR featured a predominantly carbon fibre body construction, while the roof was constructed with steel, and the doors received the aluminium treatment, while air-conditioning and sound proofing were thrown out at the factory in the interest of weight savings.

Over the Diablo GT, the GTR received upgraded suspension, a modified frame with integrated roll bar, lightweight magnesium alloy wheels, upgraded radiators, adjustable anti-roll bars, a five-speed transmission oil cooling system and a high-performance rear wing mounted to the chassis.

It’s one of just two Diablo GTRs here in Australia, and is expected to reach anywhere between $700,000-800,000. Although, in today’s highly-inflated automotive landscape, anything is possible.

The Diablo GTR will be joined by two Ferraris, three Maseratis and a stunning project 1965 Alfa Romeo 2600 Sprint in the upcoming Shannons Autumn auction.